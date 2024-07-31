A trending photo of Lamine Yamal’s younger brother, intently looking at his rumoured girlfriend Alex Padilla, has sparked reactions

The Barcelona star has unfollowed his girlfriend Alex Padilla on Instagram after she was allegedly seen in a video sitting on another boy's lap

Yamal has reportedly moved past his relationship issues, as he was recently seen enjoying time with friends at the pool

A photo of Lamine Yamal’s younger brother gazing intently at his reported girlfriend has gone viral amid ongoing breakup rumours.

Speculation grew after Yamal unfollowed Alex Padilla on social media, a move that Padilla, 20, reciprocated.

Lamine Yamal has reportedly unfollowed rumoured girlfriend, Alex Padilla, after a video appeared to show her on a date with another man. Photos: Christina Pahnke.

Source: Getty Images

The buzz intensified when Alex was reportedly seen sitting on someone else’s lap during a popular livestream video.

Earlier this summer, Alex was at the Euro 2024 final, celebrating Spain’s win with Yamal and joining him on the pitch for the trophy presentation.

The Barcelona youngster was joined on the pitch by his entire family, who took the opportunity to celebrate the historic night.

During this celebration, a harmless photo of Yamal’s younger brother shows him staring intently at his girlfriend.

Social media reactions

Social media users quickly seized on the picture, interpreting the young boy's facial expression as a sign that he anticipated a breakup in the future.

@Adam07Nampanga posted:

"That boy can see the future"

@cfctheblueframe commented:

"Little bro knew it."

@nardwyd said:

"Don’t ever downplay kids"

@KidTooSWAVEY12 added:

'The little man knew she wasn’t the one for Lamine"

Meanwhile, it appears Yamal has moved on quickly, just days after his troubles with Alex, as he was sighted with a new lady.

In a photo shared on social media, the 17-year-old was seen enjoying a day at the pool with friends and his reported new companion.

Yamal’s girlfriend breaks silence amid cheating allegations

