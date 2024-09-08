Cristiano Ronaldo has come under intense scrutiny from social media users following his take on a fun comparison

The Portuguese icon, who recently reached 900 career goals, picked Kylian Mbappe over Karim Benzema

A choice many have disagreed, with some labelling Ronaldo as a 'traitor' considering the bond they shared at Real Madrid

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo recently sparked controversy among fans after choosing Kylian Mbappe over Karim Benzema during a light-hearted comparison with Rio Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender posed the question to Ronaldo, asking him to pick between the two French footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's preference for Kylian Mbappe over Karim Benzema has not settled well with most fans. Photos by Quality Sport Images and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano's decision to favour Mbappe, widely seen as his protégé, over his long-time Real Madrid teammate Benzema left many fans dismayed.

Having shared the pitch with Benzema for nine years at Real Madrid, where the duo, along with Gareth Bale, formed the formidable "BBC" trident, fans expected Ronaldo to choose his former teammate, per Goal.

Benzema's role in Ronaldo's Real Madrid legacy

Benzema, often regarded as the unsung hero of that attacking trio, played a more selfless role—tracking back, pressing, and creating space for Ronaldo to thrive as the primary goal scorer.

This decision left many feeling Ronaldo had overlooked Benzema’s contributions to his own success.

According to stats from All Football, Benzema provided 47 assists for Ronaldo, a remarkable tally that showcases their on-field connection.

Beyond just assists, Benzema’s willingness to sacrifice his personal goal tally for the team’s benefit was a key factor in Real Madrid's triumphs during that era.

Fans slam Ronaldo for 'betraying' Benzema

Fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure.

Many called Ronaldo’s choice a betrayal, especially considering how pivotal Benzema was to his success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Some hinted at a deeper motive, suggesting Ronaldo might still harbour resentment towards Benzema’s perceived support for Lionel Messi in recent times.

Reactions ranged from disbelief to outright criticism.

One user, @RM_woss, lamented,

"Nooo, Ronaldo didn’t choose wisely 😭😭."

Another fan, @FirstHalfYT, labelled the choice a

"Betrayal"

@Goatnaldo_717 went as far as questioning Ronaldo’s football knowledge, saying,

"He’s the GOAT, but that’s some horrendous ball knowledge."

The Messi connection was also brought up by @_SexySalah, who tweeted,

"Bro’s fuming Benzema chose Messi over him."

Fans blast Ronaldo for comparing Euros to World Cup

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo faced criticism from fans after stating that winning the Euros was on par with lifting the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese forward made this bold claim following his historic achievement of netting his 900th career goal during Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh