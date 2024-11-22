Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Endures Brutal Stomach Kicks in Viral Workout
Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has gained attention for his intense workouts and impressive physique, which keep him ready for his demanding role.
In a recent video, Cheuko demonstrated his resilience as his training partner, Luan Aguirre Elías—a pro fighter and coach of Chilean-Brazilian descent—stomped on his stomach multiple times.
The astonishing display of endurance was captioned with Cheuko’s signature determination: "The work continues."
Since Messi's move to Inter Miami, his presence in the MLS has drawn massive crowds eager to catch a glimpse of the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner.
To manage the frenzy, Inter Miami has implemented heightened security, with Cheuko at the forefront.
Often seen on the field during games, Cheuko vigilantly protects Messi, ensuring no fans breach security to approach the star.
Initially rumoured to be a Navy SEAL veteran, it was later clarified that Cheuko is not a military veteran but a professional mixed martial artist. His combat skills and muscular build make him an intimidating figure and a reliable protector for Messi.
Cheuko has become Messi's constant companion, guarding him on and off match days.
From escorting Messi off the team bus to monitoring him during games, he has become an essential part of Messi’s U.S. journey.
His viral workout video underscores his incredible fitness and commitment to safeguarding the global icon.
Source: AFP
