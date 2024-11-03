Antoine Semenyo has been identified as a major transfer target for Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window

The Ghana international has been in red-hot form for AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League

Liverpool are yet to extend the contract of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah as his deal nears expiration

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has reportedly caught Liverpool’s eye as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian star's contract set to expire soon.

Semenyo has shown promising form this season, notching his fourth goal in Bournemouth’s victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

After joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023 for £10.5 million, the Black Stars striker is growing reputation in the Premier League has significantly raised his value, making him an attractive target.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds have been scouting the 24-year-old alongside Cameroonian winger Bryan Mbuemo.

Why Semenyo should not join Liverpool in January

However, former Ghana international Sam Johnson advises caution.

He believes a January move could stunt Semenyo’s development, especially as he’s finally finding consistent playing time with Bournemouth.

"I’m happy Semenyo has attracted interest from Liverpool, but he shouldn’t join them now," Johnson shared with YEN.com.gh.

"He’s enjoying regular minutes at Bournemouth. Moving in January could limit that, especially with Salah still at Liverpool. Waiting until summer makes more sense."

Liverpool faces critical decisions in the coming weeks, with Salah’s future uncertain.

If the Reds act in the January transfer window, Semenyo could be on their radar as they prepare for a transition.

Semenyo attracts more Premier League interests

However, Semenyo also has interest from other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Arsenal, and Tottenham, each offering strong potential for Champions League football, which he is keen to pursue, per Ghanasoccernet.

Semenyo’s talent makes him a desirable target, yet delaying a high-profile transfer could be wise.

Staying with Bournemouth until summer would allow him to build on his form, avoid immediate competition with Salah, and keep his options open for an even stronger offer if interest grows.

Ghanaian players to score against City

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo became the latest Ghanaian to score against Manchester City in the Premier League after opening the scoring in their Saturday afternoon clash.

The Ghana international brilliantly turned home a pass from Milos Kerkez after a quick finish in the box.

Semenyo is having an outstanding campaign, netting his fourth goal in ten matches in the English topflight league.

