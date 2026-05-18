Spain could be forced to rethink their World Cup attack as Yamal could be ruled out of the opener and doubtful for the second

The Barcelona teenager is expected to shine for Spain after dazzling at Euro 2024 in Germany

Lamine Yamal is set to miss Spain’s opening match at the World Cup and could also be a doubt for their second group game, dealing a significant blow to the national team’s attacking plans.

Spain are in Group H alongside African debutants Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and South American powerhouse Uruguay.

Lamine Yamal could miss Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15, 2026, due to an injury. Image credit: Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the Spain winger is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during FC Barcelona’s La Liga win over Celta Vigo last month.

The injury forced him to miss the remainder of Barcelona’s season, and he is now undergoing a carefully managed rehabilitation programme.

Yamal is a doubt for Spain's World Cup opener

Current expectations suggest Yamal will not be fit in time for Spain’s World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15.

His availability for the second group match against Saudi Arabia on June 21 also remains uncertain, with medical staff continuing to monitor his progress closely.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Football Federation is working in constant coordination with Barcelona, with medical teams regularly assessing the teenager’s recovery in Catalunya.

Barcelona previously confirmed he would follow a conservative treatment plan to avoid aggravating the hamstring issue.

Both club and country are taking a cautious approach due to the risk of recurrence, which is common with hamstring injuries, especially for explosive wide players who rely on pace and acceleration.

Spain’s final group game against Uruguay also comes under consideration, with no clear timeline yet for Lamine Yamal’s full return.

Source: YEN.com.gh