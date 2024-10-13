Mohammed Kudus was handed the No.10 shirt for the first time in his Black Stars career against Sudan, ditching his regular No.20

During the said game, the West Ham United playmaker inexplicably fluffed a chance that was easier to score than miss

Since then, many fans who could not believe their eyes have ascribed superstitious reasons to Kudus' unusual profligacy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prince George Koffie, former head coach of Accra Great Olympics and Karela United, has suggested a psychological approach to addressing the superstitions surrounding Mohammed Kudus' No.10 jersey.

For the first time in his national team career, Kudus donned the prestigious No.10 shirt for the Black Stars—a jersey originally occupied by Andre Ayew, who has been absent from national duty since March.

Mohammed Kudus wore the No.10 shirt, previously worn by Andre Ayew, for the first time as a Black Stars player. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Fantasista/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The No.10 jersey conundrum

The No.10 holds significant symbolic value in Ghanaian football, often associated with the team's standout player.

While Kudus is widely regarded as one of Ghana's brightest talents, his performance in the recent match against Sudan in Accra didn’t quite live up to expectations, especially after missing a sitter, per Ghanaweb.

Many fans attributed this to superstitions surrounding the jersey, as cited by ESPN Africa.

Solving the superstition with Kudus' No.10 shirt

As the West Ham midfielder prepares to wear the same number in the upcoming return leg against Sudan in Libya, questions remain about how to manage the pressure that comes with such a prominent number.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, seasoned coach Prince George offered insights into how Otto Addo could handle the situation.

"The game of football fundamentally revolves around several pillars: the physical, technical, tactical, and psycho-social (psychological)," Koffie explained.

Highlighting the importance of addressing mental factors, he continued:

"The psycho-social pillar is an integral part of football and should not be underestimated.

"It must be utilised from a coaching perspective to handle external pressures and superstitions, especially in the case of Kudus' No.10 jersey, where the inability to perform at the expected level is being attributed to superstition."

Koffie, who is a CAF License 'A' certificate holder, went on to describe what he would do if he were in Otto Addo's position:

"As an experienced coach, I would guide Kudus and his teammates through what we call 'growth mindset' encouragement.

"This involves fostering the belief that abilities can be improved through effort, emphasising teamwork, mental toughness, a winning mentality, and minimising mistakes."

By focusing on the psychological aspects, Koffie believes that Kudus and his teammates can overcome the weight of superstition and external pressure.

Prince Koffie's tactical advice to Otto Addo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince George Koffie provided tactical advice to Otto Addo before Ghana's crucial encounter against Sudan.

A victory for the Black Stars in Libya would elevate them to second place with five points.

However, anything less than a win could severely jeopardise Ghana's chances of qualifying for the AFCON tournament in Morocco.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh