France's World Cup winning star, N'Golo Kante has travelled to Bamako to visit his family in Mali

The former Chelsea and Leicester City player has been excused from France's squad for the Nations League

Kante, who plays for Al Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian Professional League, will miss the matches against Croatia

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

FIFA World Cup winner, N'Golo Kante has visited the country of his parents Mali following the international break in March.

Kante will miss France's Nations League games against Croatia after he was excused by manager Didier Deschamps.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City star took the opportunity to visit Bamako as he reunited with his African family.

World Cup winner N'Golo Kante spends time with family in Mali. Photo: Twitter/ @berlin_bakhore.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, the 33-year-old, who has built a gigantic mansion for his family in the Malian capital, visited the edifice.

Kante humbly shared the moment with the people of Bamako, who were around to see the iconic footballer.

The French-born Malian is also involved in various philanthropic activities in the West African nation. He has reportedly been planning to build a stadium in Mali.

Kante will spend a couple of days in Mali before returning to Saudi Arabia to continue his campaign.

The 33-year-old currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al Ittihad, where he has been instrumental for the league leaders.

Before moving to the Middle East, Kante starred for Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League, winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

He is on the verge of winning his first title with Al Ittihad.

Deschamps leaves out Kante for Nations League

France manager Didier Deschamps will be without the veteran midfielder as the 2018 world champions face Croatia in a two-legged game in the Nations League.

N'Golo Kante left out of France squad for Nations League against Croatia. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

However, returning to the team is Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, who netted a brace in the 2-1 win over Villareal at the weekend.

France will be hoping to reach the semi-final of the competition by beating their 2018 World Cup final opponents.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens), Lucas Chevalier (Lille)

Defenders:

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Midfielders:

Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio), Adrien Rabiot (Marseille), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain), Manu Kone (Roma)

Forwards:

Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain) Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain).

Quansah receives England invite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghana-eligible star is turning away from the Black Stars after being named in England's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah was born to Ghanaian parents in England, making him eligible to play for both countries.

However, after rising through the ranks for the Three Lions, the 22-year-old looks set to pledge his international future to the English.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh