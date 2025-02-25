Inaki Williams Overtakes Andre Ayew for Key Milestone With 80th La Liga Goal

Inaki Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao in their big win the Spanish La Liga over the weekend

The Black Stars striker has moved up the top scorers chart for Ghanaian players in the five major European leagues

The Ghanaian attacker is one of the best African forwards in European football as he continues to shine for Bilbao

Inaki Williams has etched his name into the annals of Ghanaian football history, becoming the second-highest goal-scorer for Ghana in Europe’s top five leagues.

His remarkable achievement came this past weekend when he scored his 80th goal for Athletic Bilbao in a 7-1 spanking of Real Valladolid in the 2024/25 La Liga, surpassing many of his country’s footballing greats. Only the legendary Tony Yeboah, with 120 goals, has managed to score more in the five major European leagues.

The goal, which helped seal yet another important victory for Bilbao and take them to 4th in the La Liga, extended their strong season but also propelled Williams into the spotlight, making him an even more prominent figure in Ghanaian and African football.

His 80th goal in 365 league Spanish La Liga matches was a milestone that solidifies his place among the best of Ghanaian players playing in Europe’s prestigious leagues of Spain, England, France, Germany, and Italy.

Key player for Athletic Bilbao

Williams has been an integral part of Athletic Bilbao for years, becoming a mainstay in the team’s attack.

Known for his pace, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing, the Ghanaian forward has consistently been among the top scorers in La Liga, despite playing for a club that often doesn't dominate the league in the same way as Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Atletico Madrid.

His commitment and reliability have earned him admiration from fans and football experts alike, and his 80th goal is a reflection of his longevity and determination in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues albeit he has failed to show the same form in the Black Stars colours, scoring just once in 21 international games for Ghana.

Tony Yeboah - 120 goals

Inaki Williams’ remarkable feat sees him join an elite group of Ghanaian players who have made significant marks in European football.

He is now the second-highest scorer in the top five European leagues among Ghanaians, only trailing the legendary Yeboah who racked up 120 goals across the German Bundesliga and the English Premier League for.

Yeboah did 8 goals in 123 games for Frankfurt, 24 Premier League goals in 47 games for Leeds United, and 28 Bundesliga goals in 100 matches for Hamburger SV.

The Ayew family - 203 combined goals

While Williams is now firmly placed among the elite, he is not the only Ghanaian player to leave a lasting impact in Europe. The Ayew brothers, André and Jordan, have also made their mark across Europe’s major leagues.

André Ayew, who was the second player with the most Top 5 league strikes behind Yeboah, has scored 76 goals in his career in both the EPL and Ligue 1 where he currently plays for Le Havre. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Jordan Ayew, has netted 72 goals across Ligue 1 and EPL and still counting.

Another key Ghanaian player in Europe’s top leagues is Abedi Ayew, who scored 57 goals during his time in France and Italy.

Known for his flair and vision, Abedi Ayew is widely regarded as one of the best Ghanaian footballers to have ever graced the European leagues.

While his goal tally may be lower than that of Williams, André, and Jordan Ayew, his influence on the pitch remains indisputable.

Inaki Williams’ 80th goal serves as a reminder of the incredible talent Ghana has consistently produced. Whether it’s in La Liga, the Premier League, or Ligue 1, Ghanaian players continue to thrive in Europe’s top footballing arenas.

Williams’ ongoing pursuit of greatness is not only a source of pride for his club, Athletic Bilbao, but also for the entire Ghanaian footballing community.

Inaki 80th La Liga goal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported footage of Inaki Williams' 80th La Liga goal as he helped his team to record an important victory to boost their quest for Champions League football next season.

