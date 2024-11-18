Charles Kwabla Akonnor, the former coach of the Ghana national team, has disclosed the process of player selection as trainer of the Black Stars

The ex-Ghana international was the Black Stars head coach between January 2020 to September 2021

The former African champions have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has described the Ghana Football Association's involvement in player selection as a mess during his time as the trainer of the senior national team.

Akonnor's time as the gaffer of the Black Stars ended after 18 months despite leading Ghana to qualification for the Nations Cup in 2021.

According to the ex-Black Stars captain, justifying his selection was made uncomfortable as members of the FA suggested other players.

Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor discloses how GFA made player selection uncomfortable.

“As a coach, you draw the list of players you want to use based on what you want to do," he told Joy Super Morning Show, as quoted by My Joy Online.

“Obviously, other members of the FA will also bring their views on board, but it was sometimes uncomfortable. I understand that they have to look into it and that football isn’t done by one person alone.

“However, in my case, it wasn’t a situation where we were working together. It was a mess."

Akonnor was sacked a few months before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, as reported by the BBC.

Ghana fails to qualify for AFCON

Three years after Akonnor's dismal performance, Ghana's football has plunged into a serious mess. The Black Stars failed to qualify for AFCON for the first time in 20 years.

The former African champions have failed to win a game in five matches in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This follows a poor tournament in Ivory Coast, where Ghana were eliminated from the group stage.

Jerry Afriyie replaces Jordan Ayew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jerry Afriyie has been handed an invite to the national team alongside two other home-based players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The Ghana U20 star, Afriyie, Ebenezer Abban and Kamaradini Mamudu were called up following the withdrawal of four players from the team that faced Angola last Friday.

Captain Jordan Ayew, Stade Rennnais' Alidu Seidu, Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku and Gideon Mensah have all been ruled out of the Niger game due to injuries.

