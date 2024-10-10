One of Manchester United's current stars has been labelled a 'fool' in a brutal assessment by former club captain Roy Keane

Keane slammed the said player on the back of his post-match statement in United's Europa League game against FC Twente

Meanwhile, United will return to action against Brentford on Saturday, October 19 after the international break

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has delivered a stinging critique of Christian Eriksen, sparing no words in his latest comments about the Danish midfielder.

Keane, renowned for his blunt and forthright style as a pundit, didn't hold back during his appearance on the Overlap's 'Stick to Football' show, where he labelled Eriksen a "fool" for his recent remarks.

Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen celebrate with Marcus Rashford after his goal against FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-Man United captain blasts Eriksen

Keane's disdain stems from Eriksen's post-match comments following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with FC Twente, in which the experienced playmaker acknowledged that their opponents "wanted it more."

For a figure like Keane, whose career was built on unrelenting competitiveness, such an admission was unthinkable, particularly from a seasoned international with years of experience at the highest level.

"Eriksen's an experienced international player. Vastly experienced," Keane remarked, as quoted by SportBIBLE.

"He's back in the United team in the last few weeks because the manager says he's doing well in training.

"He's coming out after the game a couple of weeks ago, and he actually said [they wanted it more].

"Even if you feel that and it hasn't happened where you felt than you, you don't bloody say it, do you? You fool."

Why did Keane call Eriksen a 'fool'?

The crux of Keane’s frustration lies in Eriksen’s public acknowledgement of a lack of desire from Man United, a sentiment that fans and pundits alike found hard to swallow.

Eriksen’s honest post-match reflection, though intended to offer insight into the team's shortcomings, only fueled criticism.

According to Footboom, the midfielder admitted the squad failed to meet expectations and conceded that the opposition showed more determination—an admission that deeply irritated Keane.

Wayne Rooney weighs in on United under Ten Hag

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has weighed in on the current state of his former club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Rooney, a key figure in the last United team to win the Premier League in 2013, expressed concerns over the club's failed rebuilding efforts.

He also appeared to question Ten Hag's ambition as the team continues to struggle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh