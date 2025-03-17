CR7 still going strong at 40 years of age

Takes great pleasure in silencing doubters

Chasing down more major honours in 2025

Denmark coach Brian Riemer has weighed in on the long-standing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, claiming the Portuguese superstar trumps his Argentine rival “every day.”

For nearly two decades, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated world football, each staking their claim as the greatest of all time.

The debate over who reigns supreme between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been ongoing for over a decade

Many regard Messi as the best, given his record-breaking achievements, which include eight Ballon d’Or titles and a World Cup triumph with Argentina.

However, Ronaldo’s impact is undeniable. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has shattered countless records and, even at 40 years old, remains a key figure for both Portugal and Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

As Portugal prepares to face Denmark in the Nations League quarter-finals, Riemer expressed his admiration for Ronaldo. Speaking to O Jogo, he stated:

"Yes, what a player! I think I've been asked this question in my last three or four interviews: ‘Messi or Ronaldo?’ For me, it's Ronaldo, every day!

"I've always admired him. His numbers speak for themselves—top scorer, trophies, there’s no debate. But beyond that, he’s an inspiration to young players. His professionalism, dedication to fitness, and ability to perform at the highest level for so many years are truly exceptional."

Riemer also dismissed critics who have repeatedly doubted Ronaldo’s longevity.

"People have been too quick to write him off," he added. "And every time they do, he comes back and proves them wrong. Look at the Nations League—he’s still a top scorer. I have the utmost respect for him."

Despite evolving his playing style over the years, Riemer believes Ronaldo remains a formidable opponent.

"He’s different from before, but that doesn’t make him any less of a threat. He’s still one of the scariest players you can face. We have a lot of respect for him, and we look forward to the challenge."

With reports suggesting Ronaldo could extend his contract in Saudi Arabia, his hunger for success remains undiminished.

The legendary forward is chasing an ambitious milestone—1,000 career goals—and has no plans to retire before achieving it. If all goes according to plan, fans could see him compete in the 2026 World Cup and beyond.

Haaland, other stars pick Ronaldo as GOAT

Meanwhile, several players shared their opinions on the ongoing GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League.

The two legendary figures have long dominated the competition with remarkable goals and decisive performances.

Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Florian Wirtz all expressed their support for Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.

Ronaldo assesses CR7's GOAT status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo was asked whether CR7 is the greatest footballer of all time, and his response was unexpected.

The Brazilian icon acknowledged CR7’s remarkable achievements but stopped short of calling him the GOAT, ranking him only in the top 10.

