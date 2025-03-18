The legendary Argentine and Portuguese superstars have cemented their status among football’s all-time greats

Together, they have amassed an astonishing collection of trophies and shattered numerous records throughout their illustrious careers

Many believe that choosing between these two footballing icons is an impossible task, as both have left an indelible mark on the sport

Emmanuel Petit has refused to pick a side in the never-ending Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate, saying choosing between them is like selecting “two beautiful women.”

For nearly two decades, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated world football, winning a combined 13 Ballon d’Or titles and breaking countless records.

Source: Getty Images

Their rivalry has sparked endless debates, with fans and pundits struggling to determine who truly deserves the title of the greatest of all time.

However, Petit, a former Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona midfielder, believes it’s impossible to choose between them.

Speaking to YaySweepstakes.com, the World Cup-winning Frenchman said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on 1,000 goals, but there is no way I could ever choose between him or Lionel Messi. That’s like asking which supercar you prefer, which food you love most, or which beautiful woman is better. Messi, Ronaldo, Pele, Diego Maradona, Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane—don’t ask me! I love them all.”

Messi remains the most decorated footballer in history with 46 career trophies, while Ronaldo continues to make history with Al-Nassr at 40 years old.

With CR7 still chasing 1,000 career goals before even considering retirement, the GOAT debate is far from settled.

