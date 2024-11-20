Ghana's Athletics Association has bagged a nomination for a prestigious prize from the federation's mother governing body

The West African country will be battling with five other nations for the 2024 Member Federations Award

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association have been embroiled in serious scrutiny after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the AFCON

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has earned a prestigious nomination for a major international accolade.

The nomination shines a positive light on Ghanaian sports amidst criticism of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the nation’s failure to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

GAA in the spotlight

The GAA is among six federations nominated for the Member Federations Award, an honour presented as part of the 2024 World Athletics Awards.

This recognition highlights federations that have excelled in promoting athletics and elevating the sport’s profile globally.

The winner will be unveiled on World Athletics' platforms during the award ceremony.

Who are the contenders?

Joining Ghana on the shortlist are India, Paraguay, the Solomon Islands, the United States, and Portugal.

Each federation has demonstrated remarkable achievements, making the competition for the award highly competitive.

Why was Ghana selected?

Accra hosted the African Games in March, a marquee event that underscored the nation’s growing prominence in athletics.

Ghanaian athletes shone brightly, with Joseph-Paul Amoah clinching gold in the men's 200m and Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah and Evans Cadman Yamoah excelling in the women's and men's high jump, respectively.

Beyond the games, the GAA’s proactive efforts in sub-Saharan Africa have been instrumental in organising significant events, further bolstering its reputation.

Contrasting fortunes for GFA

While the GAA celebrates this recognition, the GFA finds itself in the eye of a storm.

The Black Stars’ dismal AFCON qualification campaign has drawn widespread criticism, GBC Online reports.

The team failed to win a single match across six games, managing only three points from a possible 18—a stark contrast to the GAA’s recent successes.

The GAA’s approach offers a blueprint for effective sports administration, emphasising grassroots development, infrastructure, and strategic event management.

By contrast, the GFA’s challenges highlight the need for structural reforms

