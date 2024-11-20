The Black Stars of Ghana ended a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifying run without a win on Monday

The four-time African champions are joined by four other countries to not win a game in the qualifiers

This is the first time in 20 years that the former African champions will not be at the flagship continental championship

The twenty-four nations that will participate in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year have been confirmed.

Conspicuously missing are four-time African champions, the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 1982 AFCON winners failed to win a single game in their qualifying group, making it their worst campaign since the tournament began some five decades ago.

Yen.com.gh looks at the five countries that failed to win a single game in their group in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Madagascar

The Bareas finished bottom of Group A of the qualifiers after failing to win a match in six games. Madagascar lost four matches and drew two to end the qualifiers with two points. Comoros and Tunisia qualified from the group while Gambia also fell short.

Central African Republic

The Central African Republic was the worst team in the qualifying series. In six games, they lost five matches and drew one. Although they could have still qualified if they had finished third in their group, CAR finished bottom of the group that included Morocco, Gabon, and Lesotho.

Ghana

This was the country's worst performance in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and it comes exactly twenty years after the West African failed to qualify for the AFCON in Tunisia in 2004. In six games, Ghana failed to win a match, losing three and drawing three, as Angola and Sudan picked the tickets in Group F.

Chad

Chad's record was similar to Ghana's; they drew three and lost three, finishing bottom of Group G. They were in a tough group, as two former champions, Zambia and Ivory Coast, booked their places in Morocco.

Namibia

Namibia is the final team to have not won a game in the AFCON qualifiers. Having played at the tournament in Ivory Coast, the Brave Warriors could only manage two draws in six matches, finishing bottom of Group J.

Ghana ends AFCON qualifiers in defeat

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that a late header from Niger defender Oumar Sako compounded Ghana's misery in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win.

