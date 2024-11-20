Some of the buses gifted to nine clubs by the Ghana Football Association have been found to be outmoded

The buses gifted to nine clubs by the Ghana Football Association have been found to be in a poor state.

The Ghana FA, in a short ceremony on Wednesday morning, presented nine of the best-performing clubs from last season's Division One League with new buses to facilitate their travels.

However, following the receipt of the vehicle, it was found that the interior of the buses was in a horrible state.

Interior of buses donated to nine clubs by the Ghan FA in a poor state. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial Muftawu_Nabila

In a video shared on social media, the seats and some parts of the driver's area looked old and outmoded.

It is not clear if all nine buses had the same problem, but from photos and videos shared on X, some of the vehicles were old inside.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA boss, Kurt Okraku, who presented the buses this morning, expressed delight in fulfilling his administration's promises to some of the clubs.

"Sometime back in July 2023, during our Congress in Kumasi, I spoke about an identified need in the football ecosystem. One of the things I spoke about was the lack of transport for our clubs, leading to the inability of our players to travel in comfort, And so the FA introduced a new policy called the bus acquisition strategy. Today we're here to see the fulfilment of that singular promise by the Executive Council of the Football Association," he said, as quoted by the Ghana FA's official website.

Kurt Okraku under pressure after AFCON failure

The Ghana FA boss has come under intense pressure following the Black Stars failure to qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

It is the first time since 2004 that the Black Stars have not qualified for the tournament.

There are calls for the FA president to resign after supervising Ghana's poor AFCON qualifying series.

