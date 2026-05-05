A cat boasting a near-perfect prediction record has added a layer of drama to the Champions League semi-final 2nd leg between Arsenal and Atlético

The contest remains finely balanced after Julián Álvarez cancelled out Viktor Gyökeres’s first-half opener in the first meeting

Arsenal are hoping to reach their first final since 2006, while Atlético seek to finally end their heartbreak after painful near misses in 2014 and 2016

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Nimbus Pronos has once again stepped into the spotlight ahead of another huge Champions League night, delivering its prediction for the semi-final second leg clash between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, May 5.

The first leg in Madrid ended 1-1, leaving everything to play for as both clubs chase a place in the final in Budapest.

With excitement building ahead of the showdown, the now famous feline oracle made its latest prediction in familiar fashion.

Mystic cat Nimbus Pronos predicts the winner of the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg tie on May 5, 2026. Photos by AFP Contributor and Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal vs ATM: Cat predicts UCL finalist

In a video shared on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nimbus approached two bowls labelled 'Arsenal' and 'Atl. Madrid'.

Without any hesitation, the cat walked directly to the Atlético Madrid bowl and began eating from it.

By tradition, that signals the Spanish side progressing to the Champions League final.

Watch Nimbus' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

Nimbus has gained a loyal following for its impressive prediction record in major football matches.

The cat recently backed PSG to beat Bayern Munich in the first leg of the other semi-final and has also correctly called several fixtures involving Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The feline predictor's fame spread wider during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after accurately forecasting several knockout stage matches.

Still, Nimbus has not been flawless. One of its most notable misses came in the first leg between Atlético and Arsenal.

The cat predicted a victory for the Spanish side, but the match eventually ended in a draw.

That will give Arsenal supporters some hope that the latest prediction may not necessarily come true.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are both chasing their first European crown after previous heartbreaks in Champions League finals in the past. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal vs Atletico: Match preview

Despite Nimbus leaning towards Atlético, the numbers suggest this tie remains finely balanced (1W, 1L and 2D).

Arsenal are still unbeaten in this season’s Champions League campaign, recording 10 wins and three draws so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side also boast the best defensive record in the competition, with eight clean sheets and only six goals conceded, according to UEFA.

Atlético, however, rarely fail to score in Europe and have found the net in each of their last 37 UEFA matches.

Arsenal’s convincing 4-0 win over Atlético earlier in the competition will also give the Premier League side confidence heading into the second leg. Their recent 3-0 victory against Fulham further underlined their strong form.

Atleti, though, have experience on their side in knockout football. When the two clubs previously met over two legs in the 2017/18 Europa League semi-finals, Diego Simeone’s men edged through 2-1 on aggregate.

Both teams are still chasing a first-ever Champions League title. Arsenal are hoping to reach their first final since the 2005/06 season, while Atlético are desperate to erase memories of their painful near misses in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, as quoted by the club's website:

"I can't wait. I mean, I feel the energy in and amongst the team, our supporters, so these are the moments that we want to live together. We had a lot of work as a club, as a team, after 20 years to be in this position again, and we are so hungry to get a game that we want tomorrow and go through to the final."

Atlético boss Diego Simeone also sounded confident, saying:

"I'm going to tell my players to play like they did in the second half at home. We'll try to play the match that needs to be played, with the intensity it demands. We have a lot of faith in what we do."

Why Atletico changed hotels before Arsenal match

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Diego Simeone disclosed that Atlético Madrid had changed hotels ahead of their huge clash.

The Spanish side decided to switch from the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park, where they previously suffered a heavy defeat, to the Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch.

Source: YEN.com.gh