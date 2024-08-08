Lionel Messi has earned rave reviews from Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate at Real Madrid, Ricardo Kaka

The Brazilian waxed lyrical about Messi's mentality owing to the heartbreaking scenes at the Copa America final

The Argentine playmaker's triumph in the Copa event further cemented his status as the most decorated player of all time

Brazilian football icon Ricardo Kaka recently lavished praise on Lionel Messi, highlighting the Argentine maestro's unwavering mentality.

The admiration follows a viral moment where Messi was seen in tears after being subbed off due to an ankle injury in the Copa America final against Colombia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate, Ricardo Kaka, heaped praise on Lionel Messi, saluting his mentality. Photos by David R. Anchuelo and Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Kaka, who shone brightly at AC Milan, believes that the 2022 World Cup winner's burning desire to achieve more sets him apart despite his numerous accolades.

As Fox Sports noted, Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient and the most decorated footballer in history was visibly emotional after his injury.

However, his sorrow was short-lived as Lautaro Martinez's extra-time goal secured a victory for La Albiceleste, transforming Messi's tears into triumphant cheers.

Kaka heaps praise on Messi, salutes his mentality

Reflecting on the poignant scene, Kaka, himself one of football's modern greats, extolled Messi's mentality.

"Messi must raise his head up and know himself well. They always said that Messi does not know that he is Messi, and today I see that happening.

"He has won 8 Ballon d'Ors, the World Cup, and 5 Golden Shoes, and he is now the most decorated with titles.

"He was crying because he could not complete the match. What a great mentality," Kaka remarked, as quoted by Messi World FC.

Kaka, who played alongside Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, also acknowledged the fans' unforgettable support, noting that not only Argentines but also Colombians chanted Messi's name when he cried.

He emphasised that this global admiration is something to be proud of, as the 37-year-old has earned love from around the world.

Messi names leading contenders for 2024 Ballon d'Or

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Lionel Messi had identified Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe as leading contenders for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, notably excluding Jude Bellingham from his predictions.

Despite Bellingham's impressive debut season with Real Madrid, Messi does not consider him a top contender for the award.

The Ballon d'Or, historically dominated by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade, saw Messi further extend his record with another win after his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

