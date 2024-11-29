Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was in sublime form for Al-Nassr against Al-Damac in the Saudi Pro League

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner once again was the difference-maker between the two sides on Friday evening

The 39-year-old notched a brace as Al-Nassr recorded a 2-0 win, taking his career-goal tally to 915

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a match-winning performance, scoring twice to secure Al-Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al-Damac, keeping their Saudi Pro League title aspirations alive.

Ronaldo, visibly determined, made his pesence felt early. After missing a header from a corner, he capitalized on a penalty awarded when Abdelkader Bedrane handled the ball in the box.

With his trademark stuttered run-up, Ronaldo powered the ball past Amin Bukhari to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

The Portuguese legend continued to influence the game, setting up chances for teammates Angelo and Sadio Mané, but both missed opportunities to extend the lead before halftime. Despite Al-Nassr's dominance, they went into the break with just a one-goal cushion.

The second half saw Al-Damac pushing hard for an equalizer. Habib Diallo led their attack, forcing Al-Nassr’s goalkeeper Bento into action on several occasions.

Al-Nassr's defense wobbled but managed to hold firm. The game shifted decisively when Bedrane received a red card for a reckless studs-up challenge on Mohamed Simakan, reducing Al-Damac to 10 men.

Taking advantage of the numerical superiority, Ronaldo sealed the win with a clinical finish. Nawaf Boushal delivered a perfectly timed cutback to the unmarked 39-year-old, who smashed a first-time shot into the net to double Al-Nassr’s lead.

The victory not only underlined Ronaldo’s enduring brilliance but also kept Al-Nassr firmly in the race for the Saudi Pro League title.

Source: YEN.com.gh