Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has increased his tally in Premier League goals for AFC Bournemouth

The Ghanaian striker scored a belter in the thrilling 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the EPL in midweek

Semenyo has scored 15 Premier League goals since joining AFC Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has seen a meteoric rise in his career in the English Premier League following his blistering form for AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old scored in back-to-back games in four days as the Cherries continue their impressive campaign in the EPL and the FA Cup.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in January 2023 from Bristol City, has made a significant rise within that period to become the club's sixth top scorer in the Premier League.

Antoine Semenyo and five of Bournemouth's top scorers in the Premier League. Photo: Robin Jones/ Stu Foster.

Source: Getty Images

According to Stats Muse, his strike against Chelsea was his 15th in the English topflight, placing him sixth in the club's history.

The Black Stars striker had a slow start to his career when he first arrived at the Vitality Park, scoring just one goal in his first campaign in the Premier League.

However, in his second campaign, which was his first full season, Semenyo scored eight goals, helping the Cherries to their best finish in the league.

In just the first half of the campaign, Semenyo has already netted six goals, increasing his tally to 15.

While he is looking at adding more to his tally, Liverpool and Newcastle United are seriously monitoring his progress at the club as they look to make a move for the player.

Bournemouth top six scorers in the EPL

Only five players have scored more than Antoine Semenyo in the English Premier League for AFC Bournemouth.

Ryan Fraser - 16 goals

In fifth place is Ryan Fraser, who scored 16 goals in three years for the club in the top division. He netted his first on December 4, 2016 and his last on September 15, 2019, as reported by My Football Stats.

Junior Stanislas - 21 goals

In five years, Stanislas, one of the exciting players Bournemouth ever had, scored 21 Premier League goals. He scored his first on November 28, 2015 and the last on July 26, 2020.

Dominic Solanke - 27 goals

The top scorer at the club last season before moving to Tottenham in the summer transfer window. Semenyo formed a good partnership with the England star as they led the club in goals. His 27 goals came between July 12, 2020 to May 11, 2024.

Callum Wilson - 41 goals

Callum Wilson is revered at the Vitality Park for his exploits during his team with the Cherries. In five seasons, he scored 41 Premier League goals for Bournemouth.

Josh King - 47 goals

A legend of the club. He is the club's all-time top-scorer in the Premier League with 47 goals in five seasons. He starred alongside Wilson with the same period. He achieved the feat from 2015 to 2020.

Semenyo performs voice-over for lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo took over voice-over duties from his girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley, for her latest TikTok post.

The Black Stars forward and his partner shared the day together before his game against West Brom in the FA Cup.

Smeenyo scored and assisted in the victory over the English Championship side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh