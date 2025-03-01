The referees to handle the crucial Madagascar-Ghana 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier have been appointed

The Matchday Five Group I encounter is scheduled to take place on neutral venue in a North African country

Comoros lead Group I with 9 points while the Black Stars are second in the standings with the same number of points

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Madagascar and Ghana promises to be a thrilling clash of African football, with a special spotlight on the officiating team led by the experienced Senegalese referee, SY Issa.

This highly anticipated Group I encounter, set to take place on Matchday 6 on March 24 at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima in Morocco , will see Issa and his trusted assistants oversee a match that could prove crucial for Ghana's hopes of securing a spot in next year’s global showcase.

SY Issa for Ghana-Madagascar clash

SY Issa, has been appointed as the center referee for the contest. Known for his calm demeanor and keen eye for detail, Issa brings a wealth of international experience to the game. The Senegalese official has refereed in numerous high-stakes matches, including World Cup qualifiers and prestigious tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations.

His professionalism and expertise have earned him respect across the continent, making him a trusted figure for some of the biggest footballing moments in Africa.

Assisting Issa on the touchlines will be Camara Djibril, who will serve as Assistant I, and Bangoura Nouha, taking on the role of Assistant II. Both of these officials are seasoned professionals, having worked on several high-level matches and built a reputation for precision and fairness. Their synchronized collaboration with Issa will ensure that the match runs smoothly, with every decision made according to the rules of the game.

The fourth referee for the match is SY Elhadji Amadou, also from Senegal. Amadou’s experience in managing off-field aspects of a game, such as substitutions, added time, and ensuring that the match remains compliant with FIFA regulations, will provide vital support to the match officials and players alike. His role is essential in maintaining the flow and integrity of the game, especially in high-pressure moments when tempers might flare and tensions rise.

Minnows Madagascar

Madagascar, ranked 116th in the world, faces a tough challenge against Ghana, a team consistently ranked among Africa’s elite, but without a major trophy since 1982. Ghana, with its rich footballing tradition, is currently ranked 78th in the FIFA standings and will be looking to secure all three points to strengthen its bid for a place in the 2026 World Cup.

However, Madagascar, despite their lower ranking, has proven in recent years that they are capable of pulling off surprises, as they have shown in their historic run in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Madagascar supporters will be hoping that their national team can rise to the occasion and capitalize on the home advantage, but Ghana will not make it easy, boasting a talented squad featuring the likes of Mohamed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey who are expected to form part of Otto Addo's selection for the games.

The appointment of SY Issa and his team of Senegalese officials adds an extra layer of intrigue to what is already a crucial encounter. Issa’s calm leadership and experience under pressure will be vital in ensuring that both teams receive a fair and equitable match, where skill and strategy prevail over any off-field distractions.

Mohammed Kudus and Black Stars captaincy

