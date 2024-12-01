Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Joe Tagoe has admitted to falsifying his age during his football career

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Joe Tagoe has confessed to altering his age during his football career.

Tagoe, commonly known as Bobby Short, disclosed that he lowered his age from 35 to 19 in 2017 to secure a place with an Egyptian under-19 team.

The attacking midfielder cited poverty and an unjust system as reasons for his decision, believing these factors pressure players to alter their ages.

"I was home and received a call from Francis Martey about an offer for an under-19 player," he shared on ATV via GhanaWeb.

"Looking at my height, I said okay. At that time, I was about 34 or 35 years old. Poverty can make you do such things, and the system isn’t fair to us."

Training with the younger players took a heavy toll on him, with the physical demands almost jeopardising his health.

"I would have died if I hadn’t taken care of myself," he admitted. "I trained with both the senior team and U-20s, but the running with the U-20s always left me dizzy."

He also shared the lengths he went to in order to hide his real age, including dyeing his grey hair every morning. However, the intense physical strain eventually forced him to quit.

"My grey hair was already showing, so I always carried dye with me and dyed my hair every morning. But I decided to stop because it was taking a toll on my health," Tagoe explained.

Joe Tagoe gained cult status during his time with Hearts of Oak, known for his flair and diminutive playing style.

