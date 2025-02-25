Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has been seen cautioning former teammate against alcohol

The 30-year-old appeared to urge his old friend against heavy alcohol consumption during a visit to his childhood club Zinaps

As part of his visit to Zinaps, Amartey made donations, including undisclosed cash and other tangible gifts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Football has a unique way of reconnecting past teammates, reviving cherished memories, and sometimes offering unexpected life lessons.

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey’s recent visit to his childhood club in Teshie, a football-rich suburb of Accra, turned into one such moment—one that has since sparked conversation among fans.

Daniel Amartey appeared to caution an old teammate against taking liquor. Photo credit: Maja Hitij - FIFA/Getty Images and @pappyshakurdehyper/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Amartey returns to childhood club, makes generous donations

Amartey’s return to Zinaps, the grassroots club that shaped his early years, was filled with warm interactions and a celebration of the game that set him on the path to professional success.

The club, known for producing notable Ghanaian talents like Clifford Aboagye, hosted an exciting match against a Division Three League side, much to the delight of the 30-year-old defender.

Beyond reliving his formative years, the former Leicester City star extended his generosity by making donations to the club, including an undisclosed cash contribution and other items.

However, what stood out most from his visit was an intriguing exchange with a man described as a former teammate.

Amartey appears to caution him to stop drinking alcohol

In a brief but meaningful interaction captured on video, Amartey appeared to offer guidance to his old friend, with many speculating that their conversation took place in Turkish.

The viral clip suggests he was cautioning his former teammate against alcohol consumption, an act that quickly won him praise for his sense of responsibility.

His gesture has ignited discussions about discipline in professional football and the vital role senior players play in mentoring younger or struggling peers.

Fans have commended him for reinforcing the importance of self-discipline, a trait that has helped him carve out a successful career across Europe.

Amartey experiences familiar scene in Ghanaian football culture

Before departing, Amartey—fondly called Zidan by his childhood friends—exchanged pleasantries with the ex-teammate before being approached by enthusiastic locals.

In a scene common in Ghanaian football culture, onlookers urged him to "bless" them with money.

Initially hesitant, he eventually obliged, pulling out what appeared to be 200 cedi notes before handing them over.

What’s next for Amartey?

Currently, without a club, the three-time AFCON participant is back in Ghana as he evaluates his next career move.

His last competitive outing came in March 2024, playing 45 minutes in Beşiktaş’s 2-1 defeat to Antalyaspor, according to Transfermarkt.

Last summer, he was heavily linked with a switch to Scottish giants Celtic, but negotiations fell through, per GhanaWeb.

Daniel Amartey has been clubless since leaving Besiktas last year. Photo by DeFodi Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his clubless status, Amartey remains an attractive option for teams seeking defensive reinforcements.

His experience, versatility, and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset—whether on the pitch or in moments like this, where he reminds us that football is more than just a game.

Amartey hosts annual games in Teshie

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Amartey had made a return to Teshie Camp 2 Park once again.

Last year, the Ghanaian defender received a heartfelt welcome when he revisited the pitch where he developed his skills as a young footballer.

The 30-year-old hosted his annual games at the park, using the occasion to reconnect with old friends and give back to the community.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh