Former Black Stars assistant manager George Antwi Boateng has lamented over the recent struggles of the senior national

Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years after finishing bottom of their group in the qualifiers

Boateng was assistant coach to Otto Addo and Chris Hughton during his time with the seior national team

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng insists the national team has worsened since his departure.

Boateng was assistant to Otto Addo and Chris Hughton at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

However, the Ghana-born former Dutch international was sacked together with Hughton after the Black Stars failed to progress beyond the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

George Boateng reacts to Black Stars' fall in recent years. Photo: Nick Potts/ Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

He told Soccer Africa in an interview, as quoted by 3 Sports:

“I’m a very strong believer in continuity. I said it straight after the tournament [2023 AFCON] and also in the media that as disappointing as it is, the federation has to analyze.

“You have to go in-depth to see where the mistakes were in terms of management, players, staff and then you replace those that were not competent enough; whether being a playing body, staff member or technical staff. And then you rebuild on that but I’m not too sure if that has been done after the African Cup of Nations.

“You can see that after I left, we’ve now had a bigger slide because at least when I was there we qualified and we were unlucky not to get out of the group stage.”

Boateng was recently assistant manager at Coventry City and he is currently on the radar of Blackburn Rovers.

Born in Ghana, Boateng moved to the Netherlands at a very young age, where he started his football career before later becoming a Dutch international.

Boateng confirms interest from Blackburn

The former Middlesbrough midfielder has been on the radar of Blackburn since leaving his role as Coventry assistant coach.

Former assistant coach of Black Stars ready to be head coach. Photo: Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

“I have seen that my name has been mentioned for various clubs in the championship and, all I can say is that, I have shown interest in the Blackburn Rovers job and that I’m interested to be the head coach," he added.

“I have done quite a lot of learning and developing myself as a coach. And now, I feel like I’m ready to be a head coach."

Boateng has previously worked with the U18's of Blackburn Rovers and also the development side of Aston Villa.

Boateng leaves Coventry role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has emerged as a candidate for the vacant managerial position at Blackburn Rovers following John Eustace’s move to Derby County.

The 49-year-old is reportedly among several names being considered for the role.

Boateng recently served as a first-team coach at Coventry City, where he also played between 1998 and 1999. Before that, he was part of Ghana’s technical setup, working under Chris Hughton and Otto Addo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh