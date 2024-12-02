Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the football world for a period spanning over a decade

The two football veterans have scored hundreds of goals, broke many records, and have won countless trophies

Former Chelsea forward, Didier Drogba, previously appeared to settle the endless debate with his remark

Didier Drogba is among a number of top tier footballers who previously delved into the ever-divisive Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate.

The argument over which of the two football superstars is the greatest of all time has consistently divided many across the sports spectrum.

The so-called GOAT debate has lasted for more than a decade now, with Ronaldo and Messi dominating the football space during the period, per Goal.

The two veterans have engaged in numerous on-field clashes throughout their careers, most notably in fierce El Clasico battles for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Both players have been recurring contenders at the Ballon d'Or awards as well.

Despite their rivalry, however, they have mostly maintained a relationship of mutual respect.

Drogba's take on Ronaldo vs Messi

For his part, Ivorian legend, Drogba chose Ronaldo when he was once asked who he believed the better player of the duo was.

The former Chelsea striker claimed:

"Everybody knows Ronaldo is better than Messi, not just me. But not everyone can admit it," Drogba told Marca, via Sportskeeda.

The Ivorian and the Portuguese stars were direct adversaries when Ronaldo was representing Manchester United in his first spell at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Drogba had multiple encounters with Messi in his career, particularly in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea and Barcelona treated fans to several unforgettable showdowns over the years.

Source: AFP