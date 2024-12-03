Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is about to embrace a new role—grandfatherhood—at the age of just 45.

The exciting news came to light from the influencer girlfriend of his son, Joao Mendes.

Mendes, who joined Bolton Wanderers from Barcelona last August, is set to welcome his first child with his partner, who announced her pregnancy over the weekend.

Giovanna Buscacio, 25, who resides in Manchester with Ronaldinho’s 19-year-old son, Joao Mendes, recently shared the g news on Instagram.

Alongside the caption, “16 weeks and counting,” paired with baby and milk bottle emojis, Giovanna revealed her pregnancy with their first child.

In her post, Giovanna included a selfie of her resting a hand on her exposed belly and followed it with a video of herself kissing Joao in an elevator.

She also shared photos of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt message in English and Portuguese: “Mom and dad. Incomplete without you, my love, but we are already together.” Joao responded lovingly, saying, “I love you a lot, my darling.”

Ronaldinho, a football icon and Joao’s father, has yet to comment on the announcement.

The 45-year-old legend was recently seen at a charity football event in China.

Joao, who plays primarily as a right winger for Burnley’s U21s, is Ronaldinho’s only child, born to Janaina Mendes, a former dancer who met Ronaldinho while performing on a popular Brazilian TV show.

Joao, once signed with Nike at just 14, began his professional career with Brazil’s Cruzeiro before moving to Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh