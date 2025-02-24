Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey paid a heartwarming visit to his boyhood club, Zinaps, in Teshie, Accra

The 30-year-old made a generous donation to his childhood side after watching them play in a Division Three League game

Meanwhile, Amartey is still searching for a new club after leaving Turkish outfit Besiktas last year

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey made a heartfelt return to his roots, reconnecting with the club where his football journey began.

The former Leicester City star visited Zinaps FC in Teshie, a suburb of Accra, reliving the memories of his formative years.

Daniel Amartey made a handsome donation to his childhood club Zinaps in Teshie. Photo credit: Maja Hitij - FIFA/Getty and @Pappyshakurdehyper/X.

Daniel Amartey visits boyhood club: A homecoming to remember

Dressed in a brown round-neck shirt and oversized trousers, complemented by dark shades, Amartey stepped onto the familiar grounds of Teshie Camp Two Park—once a place of dreams, now a symbol of his rise in the football world.

His arrival was met with admiration as he took a seat to watch a Greater Accra Division Three League match, soaking in the raw talent of aspiring youngsters.

Known affectionately as "Amartey Zidan" among childhood friends, the experienced defender observed the game intently.

The occasion was made even more special when he reunited with Pappy, the coach who played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

Standing beside Amartey in a white Lacoste shirt, black shorts, and a pair of sea-blue sneakers, Pappy beamed with pride as they shared a warm conversation, reflecting on the journey from grassroots football to the global stage.

Amartey donates 'fat' cash, boots and jerseys

Following the match, Amartey extended his generosity by donating a substantial but undisclosed amount to his former mentor.

Daniel Amartey poses with players of Zinaps, his boyhood club based in Teshie. Photo credit: @Pappyshakurdehyper/X.

In addition to the financial support, he presented the team with boots and jerseys, ensuring that young players had the resources to develop their craft.

His goodwill did not stop with Zinaps FC—he also provided equipment to their opponents on the day, offering words of encouragement to inspire the next wave of professional footballers.

What’s next for Amartey?

Currently unattached, the three-time AFCON participant is in Ghana as he searches for his next club.

According to Transfermarkt, his last competitive appearance came in March 2024, playing 45 minutes in Beşiktaş’s 2-1 loss to Antalyaspor.

Amartey was heavily linked with a move to Scottish champions Celtic during the previous summer transfer window, but negotiations fell through, per Ghanaweb.

With his experience and defensive versatility, he remains an attractive prospect for clubs seeking reinforcement at the back.

While his next destination remains uncertain, one thing is clear—his roots in Teshie will always be a part of his story.

Amartey organises games in Teshie

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that this is not Daniel Amartey’s first return to Teshie Camp 2 Park.

Last year, the Ghanaian defender received a warm welcome when he visited the local pitch where he honed his skills as a youngster.

The former Beşiktaş star hosted his annual games at the park, creating an opportunity to reunite with old friends and give back to the community.

