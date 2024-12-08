Reason why the NDC will address problems of the Black Stars

Sam Johnson has stated that the NDC will address the problems of the Black Stars after they were voted into power

Ghana elects a new president and new members of parliament on Saturday, December 7, 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Pary and former president John Dramani Mahama were the frontrunners at the polls

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will tackle the issues plaguing the Black Stars.

#Johnson's comments come in the wake of John Dramani Mahama's decisive victory in Ghana's presidential election, as Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat on December 7.

Sam 'Foyoo' Johnson has stated that the NDC will address the problems of the Black Stars. Photo: Ernest Ankomah.

Source: Getty Images

The election results mark the end of two terms under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo. His tenure was characterised by economic challenges, including high inflation and a debt default.

Per Al Jazeera, Vice President Bawumia congratulated Mahama on his victory, acknowledging that the NDC leader had won "decisively."

The Black Stars endured one of their worst campaigns in years, finishing at the bottom of Group F in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and missing out on the tournament for the first time in two decades.

The Otto Addo's side failed to win any home games, with disappointing results including a goalless draw against Sudan and losses to Niger and Angola.

And Johnson told YEN.com.gh that believes the incoming NDC administration will prioritize addressing the team’s struggles, restoring hope for better performances in the future.

"I strongly believe that under John Mahama and the NDC, the problems facing Ghana football, especially the Black Stars, will be addressed. They have shown commitment to sports development in the past, and I am confident they will restore pride to our national team," said former Ghana international Sam Johnson.

Ghana players preach peace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus and his Black Stars teammates have called for peace during the ongoing elections in Ghana.

Ghanaians went to the polls on Saturday to choose their next president and members of parliament for the next four years.

The main contenders in the presidential race are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former president John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: YEN.com.gh