Inaki Williams was among the standout Ghanaian players over the weekend, shining bright for Athletic Club

The 30-year-old striker was on target as the Basque club sealed a vital 2-0 win against Villarreal in La Liga

His strike against the Yellow Submarines ensured he reached an important milestone in the Spanish top-tier

Ghanaian forward Iñaki Williams added another chapter to his La Liga story with a crucial goal in Athletic Club's victory over Villarreal on Sunday, December 8.

The experienced striker found the net for the Basque outfit, helping them solidify their position in the race for Champions League qualification.

Inaki Williams celebrates as he scored the second goal in Athletic Club's victory over Villarreal in La Liga. Photo by uan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Inaki spurs Athletic Club to victory

Williams showcased his sharpness in the 69th minute, expertly converting a delightful pass from Oihan Sancet to double Athletic's advantage.

This strike, his fourth of the 2024/25 season, marked his first since a memorable brace against Espanyol on matchday 10 nearly two months ago.

Earlier in the contest, Aitor Paredes opened the scoring, per Football Espana, setting the stage for Williams to deliver a decisive blow.

Recognising his effort, manager Ernesto Valverde substituted the 30-year-old for Nico Serrano in the 85th minute, allowing him a well-deserved rest.

Inaki Williams' season of impact

Williams has been a key figure in Athletic Club's campaign, contributing both as a scorer and creator.

With four goals and an equal number of assists across 16 league matches, his influence has been undeniable.

His consistent displays have been instrumental in Athletic's quest for a top-four finish, underlining his value to the team.

Inaki Williams' reaches 80 La Liga goals

The Black Stars striker reached another milestone by scoring his 80th La Liga goal, according to Transfermarkt data.

This achievement places him as the third-highest African scorer in the history of the Spanish top flight, trailing only legends Frederic Kanouté and Samuel Eto'o.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is Williams' unwavering loyalty to Athletic Club.

Every one of his 80 league goals has been scored for the Basque side, further cementing his status as a club icon.

Athletic Club celebrates Inaki Williams

In a related story, YEN.com.gh highlighted the milestone celebration of Inaki Williams' decade-long journey with Athletic Club.

The Spain-born Ghanaian forward first appeared for the senior team on December 6, 2014, even before officially signing his maiden professional contract in January 2015.

Over the years, Williams has evolved into an iconic figure in Bilbao, solidifying his legendary status at the Basque club.

Source: YEN.com.gh