FC Barcelona Reportedly Land Transfer Target, Reach Agreement to Sign Euro 2024 Winner
- Spanish giants, FC Barcelona, have secured the services of long-term target, Dani Olmo, according to reports
- La Blaugrana are believed to have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig after their initial bids were rebuffed
- The Catalans could now turn their attention to Nico Williams after completing Olmo's deal
FC Barcelona have reportedly finalised an agreement to acquire long-term target and Euro 2024 champion Dani Olmo.
The Catalan giants, intent on strengthening their squad for the 2024/25 season, are nearing the conclusion of a deal for the Spanish forward.
Barcelona reportedly reach agreement for Dani Olmo
RB Leipzig, Olmo's current club, swiftly rejected Barcelona's initial offer due to its insufficient financial terms.
However, according to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Barca has finally made a breakthrough in their negotiations for Olmo.
The revised proposal to the Bundesliga club includes a guaranteed €55 million fee, with an additional €4 million in easily attainable bonuses and €3 million in performance-based incentives, potentially raising the total deal to €62 million.
Barcelona hold Dani Olmo in high esteem
Club president Joan Laporta, sporting director Deco, and head coach Hansi Flick all view Olmo as a key acquisition.
Following a standout performance at the Euros, where he netted three goals and provided two assists in six matches, Olmo seems poised to leave the German league.
Dani Olmo's long journey back to Barcelona
Having grown up in Catalonia, Olmo began his youth career at Espanyol before being recruited by Barcelona in 2007.
According to Blaugranagram, he progressed through the ranks to the U18s before moving to Dinamo Zagreb's reserve team in 2014.
A year later, he was promoted to the first team and spent five years there before transferring to Leipzig.
After four years in Germany, the 26-year-old feels it is time for a new challenge and has prioritised a return to his boyhood club, Barcelona, over other interested teams.
Nico Williams advised against joining Barcelona
Still on Barcelona's summer transfers, YEN.com.gh also reported that Nico Williams has been cautioned against joining the Catalan giants, despite the club's strong interest.
His current Athletic Club teammate, Oscar de Marcos, has advised the speedy winger to rethink the move to La Blaugrana.
Meanwhile, Williams is currently enjoying a holiday in Marbella with his best friend and Barcelona star, Lamine Yamal.
Source: YEN.com.gh
