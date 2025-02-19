The Portuguese international joined AC Milan on a loan contract from Chelsea in the January transfer window

João Félix scored on his Milan debut but struggled against Feyenoord who knocked out the Italian side on Tuesday

The 25-year-old failed to break into Enzo Maresca's Blues first team in the Premier League

João Félix was one of the standout signings of the January transfer window, arriving at his new club with high expectations on loan from Chelsea, but the former Atletico Madrid forward struggled in his team's most important match of the season.

His Champions League performance against Feyenoord left much to be desired. The match, which many hoped would see him shine on the European stage, quickly turned into a frustrating affair for the talented attacker who scored in his first match for his new team in the 3-1 win against AS Roma on February 5.

Forgettable night for João Félix

Throughout the game which ended 1-1, Félix seemed a step behind the pace. He was expected to bring his usual flair and creativity but failed to make things happen, and despite the attacking opportunities presented to him, he struggled to find his rhythm.

Whether it was a lack of coordination with his new teammates or an off-night for the forward, João Félix could not break the defensive wall of Feyenoord who left Milan with a 2-1 aggregate win to reach the next Round of 16 of the 2024/25 UCL.

The Serie A side, who were reduced to ten players after Theo Hernandez's sending off in the 51st minute, had taken an early lead when Santiago Tomas Gimenez scored under one minute.

The numerical disadvantage then took a toll on AC Milan as they struggled to stamp a solid authority after the red card, with Julian Carranza equalizing in the 73rd-minute for the Eredivisie side who had Ghana's Ibrahim Osman as an unused substitute.

The game ended in disappointment for both Felix and his team, further adding to the pressure on the former Barcelona attacker to impress. For a player of his potential, this performance was a missed opportunity to possibly force Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca to change his mind about him.

However, his stats in the AC Milan vs Feyenoord CL knockout play-off second leg suggests the ex-Benfica man would hardly win Maresca's confidence.

João Félix stopped by Feyenoord defence

One of the main issues during the match was the tactical approach that saw Félix in a position where he was ineffective. Feyenoord's tight defensive structure, marshalled by David Hancko and Thomas Beelen, clearly frustrated the Portuguese forward, and he failed to exploit any gaps in the defense.

Despite his quick feet and brilliant technique, the forward who has played for some of Europe's best clubs, was often caught isolated on the ball.

Félix’s connection with his attacking teammates, Gimenez, Rafael Leao, and Christian Pulisic also seemed out of order. The team lacked fluidity in their attack, and while other players around him made runs, João struggled to find the right passes. His frustration became evident as the game wore on, and his body language suggested he was losing confidence.

Given his insipid display against Feyenoord, it is difficult to expect that he will come good in the Premier League once his loan stint in Italy is over.

