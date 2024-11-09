Vinicius Junior responded to his 2024 Ballon d'Or snub with a stunning hat-trick as Real Madrid thumped Osasuna

Since finishing second to Rodri for the Golden Ball Award, Vinicius has scored four goals in his last two matches

In total the Brazilian winger has notched 12 goals and provided seven assists across 17 matches this season

Football fans were quick to express their feelings about the 2024 Ballon d'Or decision after Vinicius Junior delivered a mesmerising hat-trick in Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Osasuna.

The 24-year-old Brazilian’s stellar performance, which led to a 4-0 victory, reignited debates over this year’s Ballon d'Or outcome, with some supporters adamant that he deserved the accolade over Rodri.

Rodri edged Vinicius to the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award by a mere 41 points. Photos by Franck Fife and Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the award being officially decided almost two weeks ago, the fervour around it remains high.

The release of detailed voting results on November 8 revealed that Vinicius missed the top spot by just 41 points, per beIN Sports, which has only intensified discussions among fans and analysts.

Many argue that the Golden Ball was destined for Vinicius, given his electrifying form this season, and his hat-trick performance appeared to underscore this sentiment.

Vinicius nets hat-trick vs Osasuna

According to Fotmob, Vinicius opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a brilliant strike, later adding two more in the second half to seal a flawless display.

His dominance on the field quickly sparked a wave of reactions on social media, where fans rallied behind him as the true heir to the Ballon d’Or.

Fans make Ballon d'Or shout for Vini

Twitter saw a flood of passionate opinions, with @WaruiJohn2 declaring,

"Rodri should return our Ballon d'Or with immediate effect."

@JustRonnie01 asserted confidently,

"He’s coming for the Ballon d’Or for sure."

@manuelphrimpz remarked humorously,

"They thought they were cheating him to break him down, lol."

Questions were also raised, with @Mr_Gidiglo asking,

"Are you trying to tell me Rodri deserves Ballon d'Or over Vinicius?"

@Mrlekan213 concluded,

"We know he deserves it better than Rodri, but they know the politics they play within themselves."

Vinicius’s latest performance strengthens his case as one of the world's elite players, leaving fans eager to see him pursue the Ballon d’Or crown in the seasons ahead.

Official results show Vini lost Ballon d'Or by slim margin

YEN.com.gh reported that Rodri’s Ballon d'Or win over Vinicius Junior has ignited a lively debate, with fans questioning the decision's fairness.

Voting data reveals just how close the competition was, with Rodri edging out Vinicius by a mere 41 points.

Rodri secured 1,170 points, while Vinicius trailed closely with 1,129 points, underscoring the narrow margin between the two contenders.

Journalist explains why he snubbed Vinicius

YEN.com.gh also reported that, it appears Vinicius missed out on the Ballon d'Or in part due to his exclusion from the top 10 rankings by three journalists, one of whom was Bruno Perezio from El Salvador.

When asked about his choice, Perezio explained: “I did not consider Vinicius Jr in my top 10 vote because he is not an example for Fair Play.

"He is a good player, but lacks respect for his opponents."

