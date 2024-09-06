Vinicius Junior has intimated that Spain should be stripped of the 2030 World Cup hosting rights

The 24-year-old made the controversial pronouncement on the basis of the country's racism record

However, it seems Real Madrid are dissatisfied with those remarks and are now considering selling the Brazilian star

Vinicius Junior is back in the spotlight this week after remarks from an earlier interview resurfaced.

The Brazilian forward suggested that if Spain doesn't make strides in tackling racism, the 2030 World Cup should be hosted in a different country.

Real Madrid are reportedly not happy about Vinicius' latest comments and are already planning to replace him with Nico Williams. Photos: Ion Alcoba Beitia.

Several Spanish media outlets resurfaced Vinicius' remarks, prompting Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida to call for a retraction from the winger.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal publicly expressed his disagreement, saying Spain is far from a racist nation.

According to Sport, the club is increasingly frustrated with Vinicius' comments and their patience is wearing thin.

The report also claims that Real Madrid’s leadership feels Vinicius no longer represents the image they want to showcase globally.

His behaviour on the pitch has become a concern, with teammates stepping in to request changes following an August match against Las Palmas.

Real Madrid eye Barcelona target as Vinicius successor

The Catalan outlet suggests Real Madrid might contemplate Vinicius' departure if Saudi Arabia is ready to offer a lucrative deal for the Brazilian star.

Should this scenario unfold, the club would turn their attention to Barcelona target Nico Williams, who has a €58 million release clause, per Football Espana.

Letting go of Vinicius would be a surprising move for Los Blancos, given his growing global recognition as a leading figure in football’s fight against racism and his undeniable performance as one of their standout players last season.

Vinicius told he's racist after social media post

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Vinicius faced accusations of racism from fans following a social media post.

The Brazilian star shared a photo featuring himself, Rodrygo de Goes, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham to celebrate their partnership.

However, fans noticed that Fede Valverde was seemingly cropped out of the image, leading to a wave of accusations from some corners.

