Ghana's potential failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 will be a blessing rather than a curse, according to a veteran coach

The Black Stars' stunning 2-0 loss to Sudan all but ends their chances of making it 11 successive AFCON berths

Otto Addo's 'limping' men sit in third position, having collected just two points from a possible 12

Former Great Olympics and Karela United coach, Prince George Koffie, sees a potential silver lining if Ghana fails to qualify for AFCON 2025, arguing that it could offer the Black Stars an opportunity for rejuvenation and strategic rebuilding.

With over three decades of experience, Koffie believes that while missing out on a major tournament may seem like a setback, it could provide the perfect moment for Ghana to regroup and strengthen its squad.

Ghana's AFCON hopes in limbo

The Black Stars are currently on the verge of missing out on their 11th consecutive AFCON appearance, sitting third in Group F behind Angola and Sudan, per 3news.

Otto Addo's side faces an uphill battle, needing to secure wins in their final two matches—against Angola away and Niger at home—while hoping Sudan falters in their remaining games to secure an unlikely spot in Morocco, Citi Sports reports.

AFCON 2025 absence will be a 'blessing' for Ghana

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the precarious situation, Prince George Koffie offered his perspective on the potential outcome, viewing it as a long-term benefit for the national team.

"Ghana has not failed to qualify for the AFCON since 2004, but it looks more likely that run will end this year," Koffie admitted.

"Personally, I will say it is not over until it's over. The Black Stars still have some games to play. But if Ghana doesn't make it, I will consider the country's absence from the biennial competition a window of opportunity to put a stronger Black Stars team together."

Koffie emphasised the importance of integrating the best domestic talent into the squad as part of the rebuilding process.

"I suggest the best home-based players in the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, etc., be included in the team," he proposed.

"The Black Stars are still in contention for World Cup qualification, and I believe they could perform better as they will have learned from their mistakes and built on their strengths."

Coach Koffie proposes a blend of local and foreign players

He further stressed the importance of creating a balanced mix of local and international players to foster greater competition and drive within the team.

"Honestly, I believe a blend of well-balanced home-based and foreign-based players will make the team more competitive," Koffie added.

"The players will be more eager to fight for Ghana, showcasing determination, dedication, and tactical discipline in their games."

For the veteran tactician, this rebuilding phase could provide the foundation for a more robust and united Black Stars, one capable of competing at the highest level.

Sacking Otto Addo will not be wise, Koffie claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince George Koffie suggested the dismissing of Otto Addo may not be the answer, even if Ghana fails to secure AFCON qualification.

Calls for Addo's removal have grown louder following the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan, which has severely diminished Ghana's prospects of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON.

