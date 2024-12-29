Endrick chose not to travel during the holiday break, opting instead to remain in Madrid and focus on his development

The striker is dedicating this time to intensive training sessions with his personal physical trainer, aiming to enhance his fitness and overall performance

This decision reflects Endrick's determination to prove himself and earn more opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid's young talent, Endrick, has embraced Carlo Ancelotti's advice, dedicating his Christmas break to intensive training to elevate his game.

Ancelotti recently remarked that the 18-year-old "needs to work" to secure more playing time, and Endrick has taken the message to heart.

Endrick's dedication is admirable, especially considering the challenges he has faced since joining Real Madrid. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

While many of his teammates enjoy a well-earned rest, the Brazilian striker is clocking extra hours on the training ground, determined to seize his moment when it comes, per Relevo.

Endrick's commitment is commendable, particularly given the hurdles he has encountered since joining Real Madrid.

Though he has showcased flashes of brilliance, such as his stunning goal against Stuttgart, the young striker has found regular playing time hard to come by, amassing just 160 minutes across all competitions.

Coach Ancelotti has stressed the importance of patience with developing talents, drawing parallels to Vinicius Junior, who similarly faced challenges during his early days at the club before blossoming into a star.

Endrick is embracing the challenge, dedicating himself to growth both physically and mentally.

Instead of taking a holiday break, he’s using this time as an opportunity to sharpen his skills and prepare for the road ahead.

Through his relentless effort and determination, Endrick is delivering a strong message to Ancelotti and his teammates: he’s ready to seize his moment when the opportunity arises.

Mbappe reacts to Endrick's UCL goal

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mbappe reacted to Endrick taking a shot instead of passing it to him against Stuttgart.

Mbappe, who had called for the ball just moments earlier, could only raise his arms in surprise at the youngster's bold decision.

Endrick marries at the age of 18

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick Felipe has taken a major step off the pitch, announcing his marriage to model Gabriely Miranda.

The 18-year-old, who recently joined Real Madrid after making a name for himself in Brazil, shared the news with his fans on social media, marking an important moment in his personal life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP