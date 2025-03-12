The alleged gun attack against the Nsoatreman FC's team bus happened over the weekend on their way to play FC Samartex

The Ghana Police Service in Bibiani has quickly moved to provide official account of what really occurred

Pooley was painfully murdered during a GPL game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre last month

In a series of recent media reports, an alarming incident involving Nsoatreman FC’s team bus sparked widespread concern among Ghanaian football fans and the general public.

According to several news outlets, an unidentified assailant attempted to attack the Nsoatreman team bus as it made its way to the team’s adopted home venue in Bibiani to play their Matchweek 23 Ghana Premier League fixture against FC Samartex over the weekend at the Dun's Park.

The incident was allegedly linked to the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley, a supporter of the Asante Kotoko, who was killed during the GPL match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko on February 2. However, the Bibiani Police has since set the record straight, clarifying that the situation did not involve any attempted gun attack.

Alleged attempted attack on Nsoatreman FC

Reports surfaced that a suspect had trailed the Nsoatreman FC team bus on its journey to Bibiani. The suspect, who is said to be a native of Pooley's hometown of Kukuom, was reported to have been motivated by revenge following Pooley’s death in Nsoatre, with some media outlets suggesting that the attacker had attempted to draw a weapon on the bus.

The situation allegedly escalated when the suspect approached the bus and attempted to confront the players and officials. The tension quickly mounted, creating fears that an attack was imminent.

According to early reports, a police team, who was accompanying the Nsoatreman team for security purposes, intervened before the situation could escalate further. The suspect was reportedly apprehended at Bibiani, and was later transferred to police custody to be interrogated. The incident, initially believed to be an attempted attack, sent shockwaves through the football community, adding to the already heightened emotions surrounding Pooley’s death.

Bibiani Police statement

However, the Bibiani Police quickly moved to clarify the situation to contradict the earlier reports. In their statement, narrated by a Bibiani Gold Stars official AC Koler to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, the police emphasized that there was no attempt to attack the Nsoatreman FC bus with a weapon, including a gun. According to the police, the suspect did not carry any weapons nor did he have any intention of attacking the team.

Instead, the police explained that the suspect’s actions involved crossing the path of the Nsoatreman FC team bus with his motorcycle, without any aggressive or threatening behavior. The police further assured the public that there was no imminent danger to the players, officials, or the bus itself.

This clarification effectively debunked the rumors surrounding a potential gun attack, which had caused widespread panic and speculation in the media.

''After the game, we the officials of Gold Stars and the officials of Nsoatreman FC went to the Bibiani Police Station regarding the incident. The Police clarified that nothing of that sort happened, and that no attempted gun attack occurred against the Nsoatreman bus. The Police said the suspect had no weapon, he had no gun on him when they searched him on the spot that he crossed the team bus with his motorcyle. This is the official statement from the Police. So the alleged gun attack on Nsoatreman bus was untrue,'' AC Koler said.

The context of Pooley’s death

To understand the tension surrounding the incident, it’s essential to consider the tragic death of Pooley, which remains at the heart of the speculation. Pooley was painfully murdered during the February 2 match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko in Nsoatre, with the key suspect Daniel Febiri yet to be apprehended.

The circumstances surrounding Pooley’s death are still under investigation, and many fans and local residents continue to mourn his loss, with a Circles Group in Techiman donating 100 tubers of yam to support his funeral on March 6 in Kumasi.

In the wake of Pooley’s passing, there was a significant emotional response from Asante Kotoko, their supporters and the entire soccer community in the country. The tragic incident led to heightened tensions, with emotions running high among fans of the club. The idea of revenge, which was suggested by initial media reports, seemed to resonate with some members of the community who were still processing the grief surrounding Pooley’s death.

Enhanced safety and security protocols

The incident has highlighted the need for increased security measures for teams traveling to away matches, particularly in high-stakes situations following the death of a prominent supporter, with the Ghana Football Association announcing improved safety and security protocols for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

With emotions still running high in the aftermath of Pooley’s death, football clubs and the police may need to reassess general security protocols, ensuring that such situations are avoided in the future. The involvement of the Ghana Police Service for the proper implementation of the Sports Policing will likely become even more crucial moving forward.

Additionally, Ghana authorities may need to work closely with football clubs, local communities, and supporters to create a more unified and peaceful atmosphere surrounding the matches. Efforts should focus on preventing future confrontations and ensuring that the safety of players, officials, and fans remains the top priority.

Asante Kotoko defeat Legon Cities

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the Asante Kotoko 2 Legon Cities 0 Ghana Premier League match on Sunday, March 9 at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The game was the first for the Reds since the demise of Pooley.

