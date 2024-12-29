A section of Arsenal fans have voiced their desire to see Mohammed Kudus join the North London club after his display against Liverpool

Despite Kudus' West Ham stumbling to a chastening defeat to the Reds, the 24-year-old put up an impressive show on Sunday

Aside from Arsenal, Kudus has also emerged as a transfer target for Premier League champions Manchester City

Mohammed Kudus delivered a standout performance against Liverpool, even as West Ham United endured a humbling 5-0 defeat on Sunday evening.

The Ghanaian playmaker showcased his skill set, catching the eye of Arsenal supporters who believe he could be a transformative addition to their squad.

Arsenal fans took to social media to campaign for the purchase of Mohammed Kudus after his display against Liverpool. Photos by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport and Charlotte Wilson/Offside.

Kudus stars against Liverpool despite heavy loss

Although Kudus narrowly missed two scoring opportunities, his overall display was nothing short of remarkable.

According to Sofascore, the 24-year-old recorded two key passes, created a significant goal-scoring chance, achieved an impressive 87% pass completion rate, and emerged victorious in three ground duels.

These numbers underline his ability to influence matches, even under challenging circumstances.

Kudus' moment of brilliance vs Mac Allister

One moment in the first half captured the imagination of many viewers. Under pressure from Liverpool’s defenders, the Right to Dream Academy alumnus retained possession with remarkable poise, deftly manoeuvring out of tight spaces.

He then left Alexis Mac Allister chasing shadows with a swift and decisive body feint, demonstrating his creativity and confidence in one fluid motion.

Arsenal fans cry out for Kudus

Kudus' moment of brilliance against Mac Allister, in particular, sparked excitement among Arsenal fans, who took to social media to advocate for his signing.

@Ajmal__96 suggested:

“Can easily play anywhere across the forward line. We’ve been crying for a player like this.”

@modx08 added:

“He will transform that attack completely.”

Another Gunner, @ZochinFrank, remarked:

“A very serious player that one, very compatible with our team.”

@RationalArsenal highlighted Kudus’s potential to elevate the quality of the Gunners' lineup, stating,

“Exceptional player. Would improve us as well.”

@1bigsam concluded:

“The perfect player to bring in if Arsenal are being serious.”

Despite the heavy loss, Kudus’s ability to shine in adversity has only bolstered his reputation as a player capable of performing on the biggest stages.

His mix of technical brilliance and composure makes him an exciting prospect for any top-tier side looking to strengthen their ranks.

Meanwhile, Fichajes reports that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is ready to make an 80 million Euro offer for the Ghanaian midfielder.

Kudus proposed as potential replacement for Saka

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an Arsenal insider proposed Mohammed Kudus as a top choice to step in for Bukayo Saka in January.

The Gunners face a challenging period without their English winger, including the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

Kudus has emerged as a standout option after netting an impressive 17 goals for West Ham following his move from Ajax last summer.

