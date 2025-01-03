Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale spoke on a TikTok Live about his dream to perform on the same stage as Vybz Kartel in Jamaica

The Taking Over crooner noted that it took him 20 years to make the dream a reality since the Jamaican legend was jailed some 13 years ago

Many social media users in the comments section of the TikTok Live video spoke about the importance of speaking things into existence

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about his dream of performing on the same stage as Jamaican dancehall legend, Vybz Kartel in Jamaica.

Shatta Wale speaks about the Jamaican dream

During a TikTok Live session with 5Five member PapiTheKing and a few other fans, Shatta Wale spoke about his recent performance with Vybz Kartel in Jamaica.

The Ghanaian dancehall musician performed at the Jamaican legend's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica on December 31, 2024.

In the screen-recorded video circulating on social media, Shatta Wale noted that it had always been his dream to perform with the Quick Quick Quick crooner on the same stage and in Jamaica.

In the live video, the dancehall musician shared some motivational words as he encouraged all the viewers of the TikTok Live to dream.

"I told myself that before I will go to Jamaica, the first day I will perform in Jamaica, I will perform with Vybz Kartel. It took me 20 years."

Explaining why it took him that long to perform with Vybz Kartel, Shatta Wale noted that it was due to his arrest and jail time. He said that he had to wait for 13 years for Vybz Kartel's release.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's dream

Many people in the comments section hailed Shatta Wale as the Don and noted that he was on the top of the world after his exceptional performance in Jamaica.

Others also spoke about his dreams becoming a reality after he spoke them into existence some years back about wanting to perform with the Jamaican legend.

@AmosAdu37 said:

"U are who u really think you are. Forget everybody u are the Don… 1 Don."

@LupeScarBelli said:

"This guy bi real artist."

@odd1nHumanForm said:

"The Power Of Speaking Into Existence."

Below is the post where Shatta Wale eulogises Vybz Kartel:

