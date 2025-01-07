Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated his stance on Vinicius Junior's dismissal against Valencia in the Spanish La Liga

The Italian tactician remains adamant his No. 7 will not suffer a lengthy ban despite shoving the Valencia goalkeeper

Meanwhile, the Brazilian made a cameo appearance as Real Madrid brushed aside Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has downplayed concerns over a possible extended suspension for Vinicius Junior following his dismissal against Valencia.

The Brazilian forward saw red after a heated exchange with Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, during which Vinicius shoved the shot-stopper in the head.

The incident left Madrid with a numerical disadvantage, trailing 1-0 at the time.

Despite the setback, Los Blancos staged a thrilling late rally, with Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham finding the net to grab a dramatic victory.

Ancelotti dismisses Vinicius' ban

Ancelotti, who had already questioned the fairness of the red card, expressed optimism about Vinicius' chances of avoiding a prolonged ban.

Highlighting the winger’s invaluable contributions, the Italian tactician reiterated his faith in the player’s importance to Real Madrid’s ambitions.

“We don't think they're going to ban him. He doesn't need an arm round because he's taken us to lift two Champions League trophies, and he's one of the best players in the world," Ancelotti shared with Real Madrid TV.

“He's already loved by everyone at Real Madrid, and that's why he's performing so well.”

Vinicius made a brief appearance in Madrid’s commanding 5-0 Copa del Rey triumph over Deportiva Minera, helping them secure their passage to the Round of 16.

What lies ahead for Vinicius?

A standard straight red card in the Spanish top-flight typically results in a one-match suspension.

However, incidents classified as violent conduct can lead to harsher penalties, potentially sidelining players for up to three games.

Reports from Spanish outlet AS suggest the 24-year-old could face a ban of up to four matches, depending on how the referee’s official report frames the altercation.

Any such suspension would undoubtedly impact Madrid's upcoming fixtures, requiring Ancelotti to rethink his tactical setup and attacking options.

Vinicius breaks his silence after red card

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Vinicius has addressed his recent red card during Real Madrid’s dramatic comeback victory over Valencia.

The Brazilian winger used his official X account (formerly Twitter) to express regret while commending his teammates for their resilience in clinching the hard-fought win.

Messi's ex-teammate challenges Vinicius to a boxing bout

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted that RCD Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo issued a playful challenge to Vinicius Jr., proposing a boxing match ahead of their Supercopa de España showdown on January 9.

The two players share a contentious history. During a heated clash in the 2021/22 season, Maffeo received a red card for a reckless tackle on the Brazilian star.

