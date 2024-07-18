Premier League side Manchester United have secured the services of highly-rated defender Lenny Yoro

The Red Devils agreed a deal worth £52 million with Lille for the centre-half, who has been described as a 'generational talent'

Following his move to Old Trafford, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top five football stars who honed their craft at Lille

Manchester United have signed LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro, beating out competition from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils' £52 million offer for the highly-rated 18-year-old was accepted earlier this month, though Yoro initially favoured a move to Madrid.

Manchester United have finalized the acquisition of Lenny Yoro from Lille in a £52 million ($68 million) deal. Photos by ANP and Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Lenny Yoro joins Manchester United

Yoro, who signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford outfit, became the fifth most expensive teenager in history, edging out the £51 million United paid for a then-19-year-old Anthony Martial in 2015, talkSPORT reports.

He is the latest young talent to emerge from Lille, a club renowned for producing exceptional youth players.

In light of Yoro's move, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top five players who have come through Les Dogues’ academy in recent seasons.

1. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is arguably the most famous footballer to have ever played for the four-time Ligue 1 champions.

During his time with Lille, he built a stellar reputation and won the top-flight title in the 2010/11 season.

Hazard then moved to Chelsea at the end of the following season, where he became a club legend.

In 2018, he left the Premier League for La Liga, joining Real Madrid.

However, his time in Spain was marred by persistent injuries, preventing him from replicating his previous success.

2. Rafael Leao

Another former Lille player now thriving in Milan is the dynamic Portuguese winger Rafael Leao.

Leao spent only a year in France before transferring to northern Italy in 2019.

Since then, he has flourished, earning numerous accolades, including the Serie A Best Player award.

Leao ended the 2021-22 season with an impressive 11 goals and 10 assists.

With his continuous outstanding performances for Milan, the sky is the limit for him.

3. Victor Osimhen

Nigerian centre-forward Victor Osimhen is another standout from Lille's ranks who is currently making waves in world football.

Osimhen, the reigning CAF Best Player, is widely regarded as one of the top strikers globally, and for good reason.

He was instrumental in leading SSC Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades and holds the record as the highest-scoring African in the Italian top flight.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and might return to Ligue 1 this summer.

4. Benjamin Pavard

Since departing Lille in 2016, Pavard's career has flourished remarkably.

The versatile defender, who was part of France's 2018 World Cup winning squad, has two of Europe's elite clubs on his résumé, i.e. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, highlighting his credentials.

According to Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old made 32 appearances across all competitions, helping the Nerrazurris seal the 2023-24 Serie A title.

5. Mike Maignan

Maignan played a pivotal role in Lille's all-conquering side that pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21.

Just like three of the five players on the list, the French shot-stopper currently plies his trade in Italy.

He moved to AC Milan in the summer of 2021 and has continued to excel in the Serie A.

Now 29, he is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Man United start pre-season on a losing note

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Lenny Yoro’s potential new team, Manchester United, started their pre-season with a setback, falling to Rosenborg.

Erik ten Hag's squad, which included five key players from the previous season, was defeated by a last-minute goal from Noah Hol.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh