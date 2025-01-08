Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle has left her role as Black Queens coach after securing the Zambia job

The Ghana Football Association are looking for a new trainer for the women's national team

The Black Queens of Ghana have qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Ghana Football Association are on a hunt for a new coach following the departure of Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle at the beginning of the year.

Hauptle left the Black Queens job after deciding against extending her contract with the football federation.

The former Switzerland international has, however, been appointed coach of the Copper Queens of Zambia, replacing Bruce Mwape.

YEN.com.gh looks at the coaches who could replace Hauptle as the Black Queens prepare for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations this year.

Bruce Mwape

The experienced Zambian trainer has been the coach of the Copper Queens from 2018 to 2025, leading the Zambians to several major competitions, including the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games.

The highlight of his career was leading Zambia to third place at the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Despite his record with the Copper Queens, Mwape was reassigned by the Football Association of Zambia, taking a more development role while taking his CAF Pro License Course.

"Outgoing coach Bruce Mwape has been reassigned to FAZ’s developmental programs as he undertakes the CAF Pro License course," stated FAZ.

It makes him available for the Black Queens job should the Ghana FA make contact.

Bashiru Hayford

The Kpando Heart of Lions coach was the lead trainer to lead the Black Queens at the Women's Cup of Nations. Hayford had to lead the team under strenuous circumstances with a Normalisation Committee in charge of Ghana football.

The team failed to progress beyond the group stage at the tournament hosted in Ghana.

However, Hayford's ability has never been in doubt, having led Asante Kotoko to Ghana Premier League success and currently tops the domestic league with his team Heart of Lions.

With the FA looking for a quick fix, Hayford could take up that role.

Yussif Basigi

Famed for playing a huge role in the development of women's football in Ghana. The former Hasaacas Ladies coach is currently the manager of Tanzanian Women's team Simba FC.

Basigi moved to the East African nation after leading the Black Princesses to a seventh successive FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia last year.

He is a proven winner after leading Hasaacas Ladies to multiple Women's League titles and other trophies. Basigi was Hasaacas Ladies coach in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League as the Ghanaian club finished second, losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Most of the players in the current Black Queens team were nurtured by Basigi including stars Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu.

Mercy Tagoe

The former Black Queens player and coach could return for the national team role. Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe has seen all in women's football. Although her previous stint with the Black Queens as a coach has not been all smooth sailing.

She remains a top contender for the job. Tagoe could excel with the right support. She is also familiar with most of the players in the team.

Samira Suleman

The former Black Queens player is at the learning stages of her coaching, having enjoyed a stellar football career both in Ghana and abroad. She recently graduated with a certificate from the UEFA Management Programme.

Coach Mira, as she is affectionately known, has spent most of her time in Scandinavia, teaching young footballers.

Although she is still in the early stages of her career, with the position vacant at the moment, the FA could consider the ex-Blacvk Queens captain for the job.

Hauptle joins Zambia as coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nora Hauptle has been appointed the coach of the Copper Queens of Zambia after leaving her role as Black Queens trainer.

Hauptle replaces Bruce Mwape, who has been in charge of the Zambian team since 2018.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association are in search of a new coach to replace the Swiss trainer.

