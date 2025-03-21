President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to Ghana’s emphatic 5-0 win over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, praising the team for a commanding performance on Friday, March 21.

The Black Stars needed a response following their disappointing AFCON campaign, and they delivered in spectacular fashion.

John Mahama reacts as Black Stars hammer Chad

The victory, secured with goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Nuamah, not only earned three vital points but also propelled Ghana to the top of Group I, two points clear of Madagascar.

Ahead of the fixture, President Mahama paid a visit to the Black Stars' training camp, offering words of encouragement and urging them to set aside past setbacks.

His message was clear—focus on the task ahead and fight for victory.

The players responded in style, dismantling Les Sao with a performance full of attacking intent and defensive solidity.

Their clinical display ensured that Otto Addo’s men sent a strong message to the rest of the group.

John Mahama reacts after heavy win

Following the dominant display, Mahama took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team.

Adding a touch of humour, he revealed how the result enhanced his appetite before cautioning against overconfidence.

"I had a good appetite for dinner after the Black Stars’ 5-0 victory. Congrats guys! Let this victory not make us complacent. This should be the beginning of bringing back the LOVE. Next focus: Madagascar. Go Black Stars!"

Eyes on Madagascar

With momentum on their side, Otto Addo’s squad will now shift focus to Madagascar, who came from behind to defeat the Central African Republic on Wednesday, March 19.

A similar performance in their upcoming clash on Monday, March 24, in Morocco could further cement Ghana’s place at the summit.

Securing another victory would not only strengthen their hold on Group I but also edge them closer to qualification for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For now, the Black Stars can enjoy the moment before preparing for the next battle.

