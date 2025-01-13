Vinicius Junior watched the painful end of Real Madrid's final against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup from the bench

The FIFA Player of the Year looked shattered with his eyes welling up as he realised he could no longer help his colleagues

Ten-man Barcelona reclaimed the Spanish Super Cup from Real Madrid on Sunday evening courtesy of a stunning 5-2 success

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior could only watch in anguish as his side suffered a crushing 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.

Substituted in the 76th minute, the Brazilian star sat on the bench, visibly emotional, as his team struggled to find answers against their arch-rivals.

Vinicius Jr was caught fighting back tears as he watched El Clasico final minutes from the bench. Photos: @Barcauniversal.

Source: Twitter

The match, held in Saudi Arabia, saw Real Madrid initially take the lead through Kylian Mbappe, but Barcelona quickly turned the tide, scoring four goals by halftime.

Despite a late consolation goal from Rodrygo, the damage was done, and Los Blancos were left reeling.

For Vinicius, the sight of his team being overrun without him on the pitch was particularly painful.

Cameras captured the 24-year-old holding back tears as he realized his efforts had not been enough to prevent the heavy defeat.

While the loss is a bitter pill to swallow, it could serve as motivation for Vinicius and his teammates.

The Brazilian, known for his resilience and determination, will no doubt channel this setback into fuel for the challenges ahead.

Real Madrid fans will hope that this moment of heartbreak only strengthens their star winger, pushing him to even greater heights.

Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid to Reclaim Spanish Super Cup

Ten-man Barcelona delivered a masterclass to reclaim the Spanish Super Cup with a resounding 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in the 2025 final on Sunday evening.

Per Sports Mole, the triumph in Saudi Arabia marked a historic moment. For the first time, Barcelona scored at least four goals in back-to-back Clasicos following their 4-0 La Liga win earlier this season.

Real Madrid struck early through Kylian Mbappe in the fifth minute, but Barcelona responded with a relentless display of attacking football.

Goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha (twice), and Alejandro Balde turned the match into a one-sided affair, leaving Los Blancos trailing 5-1 before a late consolation reduced the deficit.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Barcelona's dominance was unwavering, with their fluid attack and clinical finishing dismantling Real Madrid’s defence.

The victory not only secured the trophy but also underscored the Catalan side’s resurgence under their current form.

For Real Madrid, the defeat is a bitter blow, and while they may prefer this setback in the Super Cup rather than La Liga or the Champions League, the ease with which Barcelona dismantled their defence raises serious concerns for Carlo Ancelotti's side moving forward.

Real Mari fans slam Tchouameni

Earlier, YEN.om.gh reported that Real Madrid supporters expressed their frustration with Aurelien Tchouameni following a crushing 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Typically a defensive midfielder, the France international has been deployed as a makeshift centre-back alongside Antonio Rudiger due to injuries in Real Madrid's backline.

Tchouameni struggled to adapt to the role, with his poor defending for Yamal's equalizer drawing heavy criticism.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh