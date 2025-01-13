Real Madrid suffered a crushing defeat to FC Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, January 12

Despite scoring first, Los Blancos succumbed to a 5-2 defeat as their arch-rivals reclaimed the Super Cup title

Interestingly, a curious moment between Madrid president Florentino Perez and Luka Modric caught the attention of many

Barcelona delivered a stunning performance to crush Real Madrid 5-2 in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The emphatic victory not only secured the first piece of silverware under Hansi Flick's reign but also reinforced Barca’s dominance in the historic rivalry.

How Barcelona hammered Real Madrid in Super Cup final

Madrid started brightly, with Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring early on.

However, their lead quickly evaporated as the Catalan giants took control of the match and produced a devastating attacking display.

Lamine Yamal equalised, showcasing his flair and composure, before Robert Lewandowski converted from the penalty spot to give the Catalans the lead.

Raphinha added a brace with clinical finishes, while Alejandro Balde joined the scoring with a well-timed strike.

Although Rodrygo Goes curled in a superb free-kick to reduce the deficit, Los Blancos failed to make their numerical advantage count after Barcelona’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny received a red card in the second half.

The result left Los Blancos reeling, unable to avenge their earlier 4-0 defeat at home to Barcelona in October’s La Liga encounter.

A historic triumph for Barcelona

The triumph marked Barcelona's record-extending 15th Spanish Super Cup title, further cementing their status as the competition's most successful club.

Despite the loss, Madrid still holds a slight edge in overall Supercopa head-to-head matchups against their eternal rivals (10 wins, 2 draws, 6 losses), per Flashscore.

However, this latest setback is one that the European champions are unlikely to forget anytime soon.

What Florentino Perez told Modric?

During the medal presentation, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly shared a light-hearted comment with Luka Modric, putting the result into perspective.

"Sometimes we have to lose a final, don’t we?" he quipped, as noted by MadridXtra, hinting at the club’s storied success in high-stakes matches.

What’s next for Madrid and Barcelona?

Both sides will quickly shift focus to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Real Madrid will aim to bounce back when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabéu on January 16.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will hope this commanding victory fuels their momentum as they prepare to face Real Betis on January 15.

For Madrid, the challenge lies in regrouping and addressing defensive vulnerabilities, while Barcelona will look to build on this statement win as they strive to sustain their upward trajectory under Flick.

The Spanish football calendar promises more drama, and both giants remain poised to deliver compelling narratives in their quest for further glory.

Vinicius in despair after Super Cup loss

YEN.com.gh also highlighted Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's despair during his team's 5-2 Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona.

Substituted in the 76th minute, the Brazilian watched from the bench, visibly emotional, as Los Blancos failed to mount a comeback against their fierce rivals.

