Kylian Mbappe delivered an underwhelming performance against Atletico Madrid, extending his goal drought to three consecutive matches

Despite his recent struggles, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti remains unconcerned about the French star’s dip in form

The Italian coach believes Mbappe’s quality is unquestionable and expects him to bounce back soon

Carlo Ancelotti labelled Kylian Mbappe's inconsistency as "genetic" and warned that Real Madrid must accept the forward's "ups and downs".

The French star struggled to make an impact in Real Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid, leading to questions about his form.

Mbappe was outstanding in the previous round against Manchester City, scoring four goals across both legs, including a hat-trick at the Bernabeu.

However, since his scintillating performance on the continental stage, he has drawn three consecutive blanks against Girona, Real Betis, and Atletico.

When asked whether Mbappe’s showing against Atletico deserved criticism, Ancelotti was quick to defend his player.

"So bad? No," Ancelotti responded. "What we see is that he didn't do against Atlético what he did against City. Against City he scored three, and against Atlético he didn't. Generally he's doing very well. We're very happy with him.

"He can't always be at his best. Against Atlético he wasn't, but in such a demanding season, that's normal, above all in players of quality. Quality players have more ups and downs. It's something genetic. For players with great quality, it's harder to be consistent. But he's doing well. If we're in the last 16 of the Champions League, it's a lot down to him."

The Spanish giants are still competing for three major trophies, though their title challenge took a hit following a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis on March 1. That result allowed Barcelona and Atlético Madrid to gain an edge in the La Liga title race, with Madrid currently sitting three points behind the leaders.

"I was disappointed," Ancelotti said. "I thought the team was in good form, I didn't expect that dip. But it was isolated ... I think that in such a demanding season there's a lot of wear and tear. You can't always be at 100%."

