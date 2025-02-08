Three Countries Banned From Playing at 2026 World Cup, One is From Africa

FIFA has suspended the football associations of two more countries, adding to Russia’s existing ban ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America

Pakistan and Congo have been barred due to governance issues and third-party interference, violating FIFA statutes

With the tournament approaching, these suspensions mean the three nations will be absent from the global event

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

FIFA has officially suspended the football federations of two more countries ahead of the 2026 World Cup, joining Russia in being barred from international competition.

The tournament, set to take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will see Argentina defending their title, while major footballing nations like France, England, and Spain will battle for glory.

Three countries have been banned from playing at 2026 World Cup, one is from Africa. Photos: Maja Hitij/Fabrice Coffrini.

Source: Getty Images

However, Pakistan, Congo, and Russia will not be among the competing teams.

Russia remains banned due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a decision upheld by both FIFA and UEFA.

Meanwhile, the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) has been suspended due to third-party interference, violating FIFA regulations.

FIFA has stated that Congo’s ban may be lifted if conditions, including full control of the federation’s headquarters, are restored.

A FIFA statement read:

FECOFOOT has been suspended with immediate effect due to a particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties in the affairs of the organisation, which constitutes a clear violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations in accordance with the FIFA Statutes. The decision was taken in consultation with CAF after two FIFA/CAF missions were dispatched to Brazzaville.

Pakistan’s suspension comes as a result of its failure to revise its constitution to ensure fair and democratic elections within the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

This marks the third time Pakistan has faced a FIFA ban, with previous suspensions occurring in 2017 and 2021.

As it stands, Congo sits at the bottom of Group E in CAF World Cup qualifiers, while Pakistan’s qualification journey has already ended at the bottom of Group G in AFC qualifiers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh