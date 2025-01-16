Arsenal fans are ecstatic following reports that the club is on the verge of signing Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey.

The Gunners are reportedly set to secure the 25-year-old at the end of the season, beating off competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Zubimendi, a defensive midfielder, was previously linked with a move to Anfield last summer but chose to stay in Spain for another year.

Arsenal’s interest in the Real Sociedad star has been ongoing for the past year.

The midfielder is seen as an ideal replacement for Partey and Jorginho, both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, manager Mikel Arteta played a pivotal role in convincing the Spanish international to choose the Emirates, much like he did with Declan Rice.

Zubimendi is reportedly in advanced talks with Arsenal and is expected to join the club in July.

While the transfer won’t be completed until the summer, Arsenal fans are thrilled with the club’s proactive approach in securing his services early, especially considering the competition from Premier League rivals.

Supporters are particularly pleased with the prospect of adding Zubimendi’s talent to the squad, seeing it as a significant coup in their bid to strengthen their midfield for the future.

Barcelona eye Partey?

With Partey’s contract at Arsenal set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, transfer rumours have begun to swirl.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have expressed interest in acquiring the Ghanaian international.

His future at the Emirates remains uncertain due to the absence of a contract renewal.

Barcelona’s admiration for the midfielder reflects his standing as one of Europe’s elite in his role.

As Arsenal navigate contract discussions, keeping hold of such a versatile and impactful player could be crucial for their long-term ambitions.

Partey destroyed by Rio Ferdinand

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Partey came under fire from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and pundit Ally McCoist for his performance in Arsenal’s clash against Tottenham.

The Gunners initially fell behind to a Heung-Min Son goal, but it was Partey’s lack of urgency leading up to the opener that drew sharp criticism.

The incident occurred in the 24th minute when Pape Matar Sarr surged through Arsenal’s midfield unchallenged, creating the opportunity for Tottenham’s breakthrough.

