Calls for Otto Addo to be sacked as head coach of Ghana have intensified after the Black Stars lost to Sudan

The defeat against the Jediane Falcons has all but extinguished Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON

But a top coach has maintained that it will be illogical for the West African giants to part ways with Addo should Ghana fail to qualify

Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign has been nothing short of disastrous, raising serious questions about the team's current direction under head coach Otto Addo.

After four matches, the Black Stars have failed to secure a single victory, collecting just two points out of a possible twelve.

A veteran Ghanaian coach has defended Otto Addo amid growing calls for his sack after as Black Stars manager. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Even more concerning is their goal-scoring drought, netting only once while conceding four times.

Ghanasoccernet reports that the latest blow came in the form of a 2-0 loss to Sudan, which has all but extinguished their hopes of making it to the continental showpiece.

Fans call for Otto Addo's sack

In light of these struggles, calls for Otto Addo's dismissal have grown louder. His second tenure as head coach has produced just two wins in eight matches, and with no victories in the last four games, the pressure is mounting.

Ghana’s once-expected qualification for AFCON now hangs by a thread, and many fans are calling for a change at the helm, per Adomonline.

Otto Addo must not be sacked, top coach insists

However, Prince George Koffie, a CAF License 'A' coach, believes that sacking Addo might not be the solution, even if Ghana fails to qualify for AFCON.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Koffie emphasised that while the situation looks bleak, dismissing the coach could be a hasty decision.

"The chances for AFCON qualification appear all but lost, but that doesn't mean Coach Otto Addo must be sacked if the Black Stars don't make it after their final game," Koffie explained.

Coach Prince went on to highlight that football is influenced by numerous factors beyond the coach's control.

"What we need to understand is that [Otto] Addo is not solely responsible for the team's performance and results," he said, explaining that other aspects play a role in determining a team's success.

"Apart from being in charge of the physical, technical, tactical, and psycho-social elements of the game, there are several external factors that can affect performance, like officiating, crowd behaviour, player motivation, and the quality of the squad."

The seasoned coach concluded by stressing that all these factors must be carefully evaluated before deciding on Addo’s future.

"All these elements need to be considered and properly addressed before deciding to sack a coach," Koffie reasoned, calling for a more holistic approach to assessing the situation.

How Ghana can still qualify for AFCON 2025?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh outlined of an 11th consecutive AFCON appearance alive.

The Black Stars need to win both of their remaining matches: an away game against Angola and their final fixture against Niger.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh