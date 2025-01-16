In-form Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has disclosed the team his family supports

The English-Ghanaian has been in terrific form for the Reds as they pursue a European place finish

Hudson-Odoi, whose parents are Ghanaians, remains eligible to play for the Black Stars at international level

English-Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on the club most supported by members of his family.

The Nottingham Forest winger is enjoying a food campaign in the Premier League this season, starring in the Reds' fairytale run so far in the English top division.

Hudson-Odoi has already contributed four goals in 19 matches as Forest sits third in the table, only seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Callum Hudson-Odoi shares how he scored against the team his family supports. Photo: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

In midweek, the former England youth international featured as Forest battled to a 1-1 draw with the Premier League leaders at City Grounds.

Forest remains the only club to take four points from Arne Slot's team this season, with Hudson-Odoi scoring the winner in the reverse fixture.

In an interview with Rio Ferdinand for TNT Football, Hudson-Odoi disclosed that his family supports Liverpool.

"A hundred percent," he said when asked if that was his best goal. "Obviously a winner there (Anfield), for me to score there is an amazing feeling," he added.

"All my family are Liverpool people."

He added he does not support Liverpool and has no particular club he really follows.

"No, no. I don't. I just love the game but obviously it was a nice feeling."

Forest not carried away by form

The 2021 UEFA Champions League winner has disclosed that despite their red-hot form, he players remain humble as they take it game by game.

"I think obviously we know where we are in the league, and that is important and hopefully we can maintain ourselves and keep ourselves there," he told TNT Sports.

"At the same time, we got so many games coming up, we are still in the FA Cup, we got so many games and we have to be ready for every game. We are all excited for every game. We are buzzing in the dressing room, but at the same time, we take it game by game, and hopefully, at the end of the season, we will see where we are," he added.

Forest have won 12 matches and lost only four games in the current season.

Everton interested in Nuamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that English Premier League strugglers Everton has turned their attention to Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah in the January transfer window.

The Black Stars forward has been on the radar of the Toffees since last summer but could not join the club in July.

However, with the club's new ownership, The Friedkin Group, completing its takeover, the Merseyside team is preparing to make an offer to the Ghana international.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh