Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim offered candid reflections on Kamaldeen Sulemana’s impactful display during their Premier League encounter with Southampton.

Although the Red Devils eventually clinched victory through a late Amad Diallo hat-trick, Sulemana’s electrifying performance caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Ruben Amorim admitted Manchester United struggled to deal with Kamaldeen Sulemana. Photos by Carl Recine and Nigel French/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

United stage late comeback to beat Sulemana's Southampton

For much of the match, Southampton appeared on course for a shock result against the league giants.

The Saints, rooted at the bottom of the table, stunned Old Trafford with an early lead and resolute defending that frustrated United for 80 minutes.

However, Diallo's late-game brilliance turned despair into triumph, with the Ivorian netting three times in the final moments to secure a dramatic 3-1 win for the home side.

Kamaldeen’s standout performance vs Man United

Despite Southampton's eventual collapse, Kamaldeen’s individual brilliance left a lasting impression.

The 22-year-old winger terrorised United’s defence with his blistering speed, close control, and incisive runs.

His duel with Lenny Yoro became a defining moment, as the Ghanaian outpaced and outmanoeuvred the French defender repeatedly, completing a game-high five dribbles, according to Sofascore.

Sulemana’s dynamic presence on the flank forced United to adjust their defensive approach multiple times.

Ruben Amorim’s honest confession about Kamaldeen

After the match, Amorim acknowledged the challenges posed by Southampton’s approach and singled out Sulemana’s performance for praise.

“A very difficult game. They did a very good job, Southampton, creating spaces between the lines.

"Their number 20 [Sulemana] had a lot of space behind; we had a hard time stopping that player,” the Portuguese coach admitted, as quoted by United Truthful.

Amorim’s remarks underscored the threat posed by Sulemana, whose ability to exploit gaps and create chaos in transition made him Southampton’s most dangerous player on the day.

Such recognition is a testament to the Ghanaian winger's talent and potential.

After enduring a tough period marred by injuries, the Right to Dream Academy graduate seems to be rediscovering the form that once made him one of Europe’s most promising young players.

This performance will undoubtedly boost his confidence as he looks to maintain consistency in the coming fixtures.

Southampton’s next challenge

While Sulemana excelled individually, the team’s inability to hold onto their lead highlighted vulnerabilities that need addressing.

The Saints must regroup quickly as they prepare for a crucial visit to the City Ground on January 19, where they will face an in-form Nottingham Forest side.

For Ruben Amorim and his Man United side, the victory at Old Trafford provides momentum as they gear up to host Brighton in their next league fixture.

Italian club eyes Kamaldeen Sulemana transfer

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Genoa manager Patrick Vieira is eyeing Kamaldeen Sulemana for a potential January transfer.

Vieira seeks to strengthen Genoa's attack in Serie A and considers the Ghanaian international a valuable prospect for his squad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh