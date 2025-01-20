Black Stars striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has earned rave reviews from Frank Lampard after his match-winning goal over the weekend

Lampard could not hide his admiration for the British-born Ghanaian striker, who had gone over 15 games without scoring

Affectionately called BTA, Thomas-Asante would hope his strike against Bristol City will spark a goal-scoring revival as the season unfolds

Chelsea legend and current Coventry City boss, Frank Lampard, has heaped praise on Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante following his crucial goal in the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the EFL Championship.

The 26-year-old ended his scoring drought, which stretched back to October 2024, with a thunderous effort from a tight angle.

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Brandon Thomas-Asante after his match-winner against Bristol City. Photo by Nigel French/PA Images.

Assisted by Jack Rudoni, his powerful strike cannoned off the underside of the crossbar before nestling into the net, registering his second goal of the campaign.

Frank Lampard lauds Thomas-Asante

It marked Thomas-Asante’s first goal for the Sky Blues in 19 appearances, and his head coach did not hesitate to acknowledge the striker's perseverance and impact.

"He didn’t play so many minutes, especially in his favoured position when I first got here because we’ve got some competition there, but his work ethic since he’s in has been good, and his all-round game has been good,” Lampard noted as quoted by CCFC.

“The last bit has been missing, but you have to work towards that, and he deserved that today,” he added, reflecting on the forward’s persistence in front of goal.

Coventry’s triumph at the Coventry Building Society Arena extended their unbeaten home run to six matches, lifting them to 14th in the league table.

The result has injected renewed optimism into their campaign as they seek to climb further up the standings.

Meanwhile, despite ongoing interest from Blackburn Rovers, Lampard has dismissed any speculation surrounding Thomas-Asante’s future, insisting that the Ghanaian striker remains an integral part of his squad.

What's next for Thomas-Asante?

Thomas-Asante, who was substituted in the 88th minute for Norman Bassette, will now shift focus to Coventry’s upcoming clash against Blackburn—a side he has historically performed well against.

According to Transfermarkt, the Black Stars forward has netted three goals in four encounters against the Lancashire outfit, with two wins, a draw, and a solitary defeat.

After finally breaking his goal-scoring drought, the 26-year-old will be eager to build on his success and make a significant contribution as Coventry push for a strong finish in the Championship.

Thomas-Asante names Ronaldinho as his idol

YEN.com.gh also reported that Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed his admiration for Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and the significant impact he has had on his career.

Although primarily a striker, the 26-year-old revealed that he has drawn immense inspiration from Ronaldinho, who played a key role in shaping his love for football.

Thomas-Asante remains determined to emulate the success of his football idol.

